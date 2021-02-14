West Brom 1-1 Man Utd: Bruno Fernandes stunner not enough to beat Albion

Bruno Fernandes scored a sensational volley for Manchester United to maintain their unbeaten away record, but they could not seal all three points against West Brom in a 1-1 draw.

But once again, United fell behind early on when Mbaye Diagne nodded West Brom into a shock lead after just 83 seconds. But, having taken 21 points from losing positions this season, there was hope for United.

Despite a sluggish first-half performance, it was another moment of magic from Fernandes (44) that hauled the visitors level as he fired home a powerful volley.

United were much improved after the break and had a penalty overturned by VAR after it judged Semi Ajayi had not made enough contact to foul Harry Maguire.

West Brom could also have snatched a late winner, but Diagne missed two glorious chances, while Maguire saw an effort tipped over the bar by Sam Johnstone with the last kick of the game.

United's unbeaten away run in the Premier League now stands at 19 games and they go back into second on goal difference, seven points behind leaders Manchester City. The draw does little to boost West Brom's hopes of survival as they remain in 19th with 13 points.

How West Brom held Man Utd

It took less than two minutes for West Brom to score. Diagne was a handful against Spurs and made himself even more of a nuisance against United. Connor Gallagher looped a cross into the area and Diagne wrapped himself around the back of Victor Lindelof to not the ball home. The United defender was calling for a foul but in truth, Diagne was just physically stronger.

Both sides sent efforts wide just after. A superb Marcus Rashford cross was seen behind by Lee Peltier just ahead of Anthony Martial before Diagne headed wide from a Matheus Pereira free-kick. David de Gea then made a good save to tip a powerful Robert Snodgrass header over the crossbar.

Player ratings West Brom: Johnstone (7), Peltier (7), Ajayi (7), Bartley (7), Townsend (7), Yokuslu (7), Snodgrass (7), Maitland-Niles (7), Gallagher (7), Pereira (6), Diagne (8).



Subs used: Furlong (7), Livermore (5), Phillips (n/a).



Man Utd: De Gea (7), Wan-Bissaka (6), Lindelof (6), Maguire (7), Shaw (7), McTominay (7), Fred (6), Fernandes (7), Rashford (7), Martial (6), Cavani (7).



Subs used: Greenwood (6), Van de Beek (6).



Man of the match: Mbaye Diagne.

Despite a sluggish first-half performance, United dominated the ball with 71.1 per cent possession and finally made it count just before half-time. It was a sensational finish from Fernandes too as Luke Shaw floated a cross in from the left, with the midfielder firing home a powerful volley to haul the visitors level.

🎯 Bruno Fernandes has scored in 11 of his 19 PL away appearances for Man Utd (13 goals). He’s yet to be on the losing side in a PL away game since joining in January 2020 (W13 D5) pic.twitter.com/JFiKc2qjPR — Sky Sports Statto (@SkySportsStatto) February 14, 2021

United were much better after half-time, and were awarded a penalty just after the hour mark. Maguire had gone down with Ajayi at his back and Craig Pawson tentatively pointed to the spot. But after a check of the pitchside monitor, the referee withdrew his decision with not enough contact made to give the foul.

Team news West Brom made two changes. Romain Sawyers and Karlan Grant dropped to the bench, replaced by Matheus Pereira and Okay Yokuslu, who made his full Premier League debut.

Man Utd also made two changes from their last Premier League game. Paul Pogba missed out through injury while Mason Greenwood dropped to the bench. Fred and Anthony Martial came back into the XI.

United could have added another soon after, but were denied on the line. Maguire nodded down Shaw's corner, finding Mason Greenwood, but his attempt was stopped by Johnstone's outstretched foot. Scott McTominay then tried to net the rebound but Darnell Furlong cleared off the line.

Diagne had missed two excellent chances to score another late on. After using his physicality to get past Lindelof for the opener, he did the same thing to Maguire at the top of the area, before seeing his effort saved by De Gea. The goalkeeper then clawed away the striker's attempt to nod home the rebound. Soon after, he blazed the ball wide after a superb cross from Furlong in what would have been a sensational winner.

Maguire almost ensured all three points went back to Manchester, but was thwarted by the fingertips of Johnstone. He nodded a powerful header goalwards, but the West Brom goalkeeper tipped it onto the crossbar.

Man of the match - Mbaye Diagne

It was a really wonderful performance from the new West Brom striker. He had two goals disallowed for offside against Spurs, but finally found the breakthrough early on against Man Utd.

He showed some super physicality throughout, easily getting around Lindelof and Maguire on two separate occasions. Diagne could have scored a hat-trick for his afternoon's efforts too, but missed two glorious late chances. The effort wide was a particularly agonising one, and the striker needs to net those if West Brom have a hope of beating relegation.

Souness: A bad result for Man Utd

Graeme Souness on Sky Sports:

"This is such a bad result for Manchester United. He's just said it's a difficult place to come, West Brom have won one game at home against the bottom team, that's a difficult place to go if you're second or third in the league?

"West Brom had the better chances. That is an exceptionally poor performance and result for Manchester United, when you think they've got a chance of putting the pressure on Manchester City. Nah."

Maguire: I was sure it was a penalty

Manchester United defender Harry Maguire on Sky Sports:

"I was so certain it was a penalty. I don't understand why he's been sent to check it.

"I'm goalside of the defender, I feel a touch on my shoulder, he's pulling me back, and then I feel a clip on my heels as well. It was minimal, but it's a penalty, especially after the referee points to the spot you think there's no chance it's getting overturned.

"I was so confident it was going to be given, but it seems like the decisions at the moment are going against us. We can't be relying on VAR though, we huffed and puffed and have to improve.

83 - After just 83 seconds, Mbaye Diagne has scored the earliest Premier League goal conceded by Manchester United since Christian Eriksen's 11 second strike in January 2018. Shocked. pic.twitter.com/0IOTfBiApQ — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) February 14, 2021

"We created enough to win the game, the goal for me is a foul, but at the end we huffed and puffed and it's a great save from Sam.

"We'd dominated the game, we can do more but it's disappointing. It was a tough start to concede so early, I think it's a foul for the goal, but we showed a good reaction and sometimes played a bit too slow, but had a good tempo in the second half and on another day score two or three goals."

Opta stats

Manchester United have won just one of their last five Premier League games (D3 L1), their 9-0 hammering of Southampton at Old Trafford.

West Brom have won only one of their 11 Premier League matches under Sam Allardyce (W1 D3 L7), shipping nine more goals than any other team since his first match in charge (29).

Manchester United are unbeaten in all 12 away Premier League matches this season (W8 D4), only the fourth time a team has avoided defeat in their first 12 away Premier League games of a season: Arsenal in 2001/02 and 2003/04 and Liverpool in 2019/20, all of whom went on to win the title.

Man Utd left-back Luke Shaw registered his fifth Premier League assist of the season, the most he's ever managed in a single season. In fact, Shaw only had seven assists in 156 Premier League appearances before this campaign.

