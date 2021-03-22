Marcus Rashford: Manchester United striker to join England squad on Monday despite suffering injury

Marcus Rashford will join up with the England squad despite missing Manchester United's FA Cup quarter-final defeat at Leicester on Sunday through injury.

United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer said after the game - which Rashford missed through a foot injury - that the club's medics were in discussion with their counterparts at the FA about the striker joining up with his international team-mates.

Solskjaer thought it was "likely" Rashford would still travel to St George's Park, where he will be assessed by FA doctors later on Monday and will miss the subsequent training session.

If doctors rule he cannot train for at least a full session on Tuesday, then Rashford is likely to not feature in the starting XI when England face San Marino in their World Cup qualifier at Wembley on Thursday.

Image: Jude Bellingham will not have to self-isolate for 14 days when he returns to Germany

Meanwhile, Jude Bellingham is also due to arrive at England HQ on Monday after German authorities reviewed their Covid-19 risk regulations over the weekend.

The new rules came in at midnight on Sunday night, with sporting exemptions for elite footballers re-introduced.

It means Bellingham will not have to self-isolate for 14 days when he returns to Germany after the international break - a regulation which, while it was in force - meant Borussia Dortmund were not prepared to let him travel.

Similarly, it means Robert Lewandowski will be released by Bayern Munich on Monday to join up with the Poland team that plays England in the final game of this international break a week on Wednesday.