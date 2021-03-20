Jude Bellingham: Borussia Dortmund midfielder receives racist abuse on Instagram following Cologne draw

Jude Bellingham shared a screen grab of racist emojis that were sent to him on Saturday night; Instagram said in February it will impose stricter penalties, including the removal of accounts, to prevent abusive messages on its platform

Jude Bellingham is the latest player to be targeted online

Jude Bellingham has revealed he received racist abuse on Instagram in the wake of Dortmund's 2-2 draw with Cologne on Saturday night.

Bellingham shared a screen grab of racist emojis that were sent to him, which he captioned: "Just another day on social media..."

Instagram have confirmed to Sky Sports News that they are investigating the incident.

The social media platform said in February it will impose stricter penalties, including the removal of accounts, to prevent abusive messages on its platform following recent racist abuse directed towards footballers.

An account was removed earlier this month after Patrick van Aanholt was subjected to racist abuse following Crystal Palace's goalless draw with Manchester United. The Palace defender shared a post captioned "Why we kneel" after the messages were sent to him online.

1:14 Sheffield United caretaker manager Paul Heckingbottom says football needs to take a stand against online abuse after Rhian Brewster became the latest footballer targeted

Kemar Roofe was also targeted after receiving a red card in Rangers' exit from the Europa League on Thursday night, and on Friday Rhian Brewster was praised by Sheffield United for highlighting racist abuse he suffered on social media.

"As a club we applaud Rhian for bringing this disgusting message to light," a statement from the club read. "We will now support him and work with him, the Premier League and all the relevant authorities to ensure the person behind this post is brought to justice."

Dortmund are fifth in the Bundesliga, 18 points off leaders Bayern Munich, after winning 13 of their 26 league games this season, and face Manchester City next month in the Champions League quarter-finals.

Hate Won't Stop Us

Sky Sports is committed to making skysports.com and our channels on social media platforms a place for comment and debate that is free of abuse, hate and profanity.

For more information please visit: www.skysports.com/hatewontstopus

If you see a reply to Sky Sports posts and/or content with an expression of hate on the basis of race, colour, gender, nationality, ethnicity, disability, religion, sexuality, age or class please copy the URL to the hateful post or screengrab it and email us here.

Kick It Out reporting racism

Online Reporting Form | Kick It Out

Kick It Out is football's equality and inclusion organisation - working throughout the football, educational and community sectors to challenge discrimination, encourage inclusive practices and campaign for positive change.

www.kickitout.org