Brandon Williams: Manchester United defender fined for failing to give information to police about speeding offence

Manchester United defender Brandon Williams has been fined £1,000 for failing to give information to police about the driver of a car which was caught speeding on a north Wales road.

Williams was defended by celebrity lawyer Nick Freeman at Mold Magistrates Court on Thursday.

The court was told police sent a form to Williams who was the registered driver of the vehicle to an address in Manchester but his father Paul completed the notice, admitting being the driver.

The prosecuting lawyer said the police sent a response to the player asking him to complete the form but he failed to do so.

Although the 20-year-old was found guilty following a trial of failing to give information to the police about the driver of a Mercedes GLE 300, celebrity lawyer Freeman, dubbed 'Mr Loophole', argued successfully there were special reasons not to impose penalty points on his licence.

Williams claimed he was required to focus on his football and his father dealt with his post. He had never driven the vehicle which he bought in May last year as a present for his father.

Williams maintained it was not "reasonably practicable" for him to give the information. His father, with the best of intentions, had intercepted the police notice. "The defendant is the innocent victim here. He's nothing to gain," Mr Freeman insisted.

But the magistrates said the player's "system" wasn't flawless and found him guilty. Williams was ordered to pay £720 costs as well as the fine.