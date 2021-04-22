Man Utd fans stage protest against Glazer family at club's Carrington training ground amid European Super League scandal

Furious Manchester United fans protesting against the Glazers family's ownership blocked both entrances to the club's Carrington training ground on Thursday morning in the wake of the European Super League scandal.

Joel Glazer, unveiled as European Super League vice-chairman when the bombshell announcement was made on Sunday, apologised on Wednesday in an open letter to all United fans after the club pulled out of the plans the day before.

"At approximately 9am this morning, a group gained access to the club training ground," read a United statement on Thursday. "The manager and others spoke to them. Buildings were secure and the group has now left the site."

Around 20 protestors accessed Carrington, carrying banners, and made their way to reception and to the first-team training area.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was joined by Michael Carrick, Darren Fletcher and Nemanja Matic in addressing the fans, who then dispersed.

More to follow...

This is a breaking news story that is being updated and more details will be published shortly. Please refresh this page for the latest updates.

