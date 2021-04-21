European Super League: Nicky Butt on breakaway competition, the Glazers and his Old Trafford exit

Former Manchester United midfielder Nicky Butt says those involved in plans to create a breakaway European Super League demonstrated the "worst case of bullying".
On Sunday, United announced they were one of 12 clubs - along with the rest of the Premier League's 'Big Six', plus Real Madrid, Atletico Madrid, Barcelona, Juventus, Inter Milan and AC Milan - who were planning to establish a new midweek competition.
However, the proposals provoked a furious reaction and the plans collapsed on Tuesday night when Chelsea and Manchester City withdrew, followed by United, Liverpool, Arsenal and Tottenham shortly afterwards. Atletico Madrid and both Milan clubs pulled out of the competition on Wednesday.
- Woodward to step down as Man Utd executive vice-chairman
- Neville: 'Scavengers' Glazers need to leave Man Utd
- Souness: Fans will punish Super League soul-sellers
- All six Premier League clubs withdraw from Super League
In the midst of the chaos, Ed Woodward confirmed he would be stepping down as United executive vice-chairman at the end of 2021, a decision that had already been agreed before the Super League collapsed.
Liverpool owner John W Henry personally apologised on Wednesday morning for his decision to sign up to the proposals, but the other owners of the 'Big Six' - including United's Glazer family - are yet to do so.
Trending
- Butt on Super League, Glazers and Man Utd exit
- Super League collapses: Key questions left behind
- Juve chief: 'Super League over' as nine clubs pull out
- Other 14 PL clubs divided on sanctions for Super League rebels
- 'I've let you down' - LFC owner Henry apologises for ESL actions
- Souness: Fans will punish Super League soul-sellers
- Carragher: No future for owners at Liverpool
- Hamilton's support for Russell, Norris | 'It means more'
- Woodward to step down as Man Utd executive vice-chairman
- All six Premier League clubs withdraw from Super League
Speaking to Sky Sports News for the first time since leaving his role as United's head of first-team development, Butt believes an apology from those in charge at Old Trafford is "irrelevant".
"I don't think an apology is too great anyway if I'm honest," he said. "I think what happened should never have happened.
"What happened is the worst case of bullying in my opinion, from powerful people, so whether they apologise or not is irrelevant to me really."
'Owners have been taught a lesson'
The concept of a Super League sparked an angry reaction around the world from governing bodies, politicians and perhaps most importantly, football fans.
In particular, the supporters' trusts of the Premier League clubs involved voiced their anger and vowed to do everything possible to prevent the competition from going ahead.
- Juve chief Agnelli admits Super League can't go ahead
- 'I've let you down' - LFC owner Henry apologises for ESL actions
On whether it will take time for the owners to regain the fans' trust, Butt said: "A hell of a long time and I don't see how it's possible. It's difficult to regain someone's trust after going behind people's backs for so long.
"It's going to be difficult, I don't know how they do it.
"I think that's how some of these businessmen work, they work in the shadows if you like and they do what they think is right but I think the shocking thing is they can't have empathy for the fan that makes this sport so great.
"Without the fans, the sport is nothing, and to not be on board with what I think the fans want is, that's the alarming thing for me
"So it's a lesson to people who come into the country and come into powerful football clubs and think that they can do whatever they want because they are owners and they are very, very wealthy.
"Over the last few hours in this country it has proved not to be the case."
Butt: Time was right to leave Man Utd
Butt left his role as the head of first-team development at United last month, with the club releasing a statement to say their former midfielder was ready to seek new challenges elsewhere.
Butt's departure came shortly after a restructuring at Old Trafford that saw John Murtough named the club's first football director and former player Darren Fletcher promoted to technical director.
- Butt leaves Man Utd head of development role
- Man Utd promote Fletcher; Murtough named football director
According to The Athletic, Butt felt he was not given enough notice of the impending changes at the club and would have put his name forward for the roles.
However, asked if ongoings behind the scenes led to him leaving, Butt said: "No, not at all. I was comfortable in my job; I was comfortable in my surroundings.
"Again, it was just a personal choice to leave the club because I felt like it was my time to go and explore other opportunities.
"Obviously, with what has gone on over the last few days, it looks like there was a reason I left but that wasn't the reason. My reason for leaving was purely to accept new challenges that will hopefully come soon.
"I love the club. Always have, always will."
Sky Sports News has contacted Manchester United for a response to Butt's comments.
Butt was speaking at an event in support of former Manchester City player Tony Faulkner, who has just completed a running challenge to raise awareness of positive mental health for Papyrus - the UK charity for the prevention of young suicide.