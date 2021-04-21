European Super League: Nicky Butt on breakaway competition, the Glazers and his Old Trafford exit

Former Manchester United midfielder Nicky Butt says those involved in plans to create a breakaway European Super League demonstrated the "worst case of bullying".

On Sunday, United announced they were one of 12 clubs - along with the rest of the Premier League's 'Big Six', plus Real Madrid, Atletico Madrid, Barcelona, Juventus, Inter Milan and AC Milan - who were planning to establish a new midweek competition.

However, the proposals provoked a furious reaction and the plans collapsed on Tuesday night when Chelsea and Manchester City withdrew, followed by United, Liverpool, Arsenal and Tottenham shortly afterwards. Atletico Madrid and both Milan clubs pulled out of the competition on Wednesday.

3:30 A timeline of how the Super League fell apart as all six Premier League clubs withdrew from the competition in a chaotic 48 hours

In the midst of the chaos, Ed Woodward confirmed he would be stepping down as United executive vice-chairman at the end of 2021, a decision that had already been agreed before the Super League collapsed.

Liverpool owner John W Henry personally apologised on Wednesday morning for his decision to sign up to the proposals, but the other owners of the 'Big Six' - including United's Glazer family - are yet to do so.

Speaking to Sky Sports News for the first time since leaving his role as United's head of first-team development, Butt believes an apology from those in charge at Old Trafford is "irrelevant".

"I don't think an apology is too great anyway if I'm honest," he said. "I think what happened should never have happened.

"What happened is the worst case of bullying in my opinion, from powerful people, so whether they apologise or not is irrelevant to me really."

2:26 Liverpool owner John W Henry apologises to the club's fans following their withdrawal from the European Super League. Twitter: @LFC

'Owners have been taught a lesson'

The concept of a Super League sparked an angry reaction around the world from governing bodies, politicians and perhaps most importantly, football fans.

In particular, the supporters' trusts of the Premier League clubs involved voiced their anger and vowed to do everything possible to prevent the competition from going ahead.

On whether it will take time for the owners to regain the fans' trust, Butt said: "A hell of a long time and I don't see how it's possible. It's difficult to regain someone's trust after going behind people's backs for so long.

"It's going to be difficult, I don't know how they do it.

0:41 Butt says the owners of the six Premier League clubs who tried to form a Super League have been taught a lesson

"I think that's how some of these businessmen work, they work in the shadows if you like and they do what they think is right but I think the shocking thing is they can't have empathy for the fan that makes this sport so great.

"Without the fans, the sport is nothing, and to not be on board with what I think the fans want is, that's the alarming thing for me

"So it's a lesson to people who come into the country and come into powerful football clubs and think that they can do whatever they want because they are owners and they are very, very wealthy.

"Over the last few hours in this country it has proved not to be the case."

4:27 'Football could be governed by an independent body' - Kaveh Solhekol on the withdrawal of the six English clubs from the proposed European Super League

Butt: Time was right to leave Man Utd

Butt left his role as the head of first-team development at United last month, with the club releasing a statement to say their former midfielder was ready to seek new challenges elsewhere.

Butt's departure came shortly after a restructuring at Old Trafford that saw John Murtough named the club's first football director and former player Darren Fletcher promoted to technical director.

According to The Athletic, Butt felt he was not given enough notice of the impending changes at the club and would have put his name forward for the roles.

0:37 Butt says he left his role as Manchester United head of first-team development last month to pursue other challenges

However, asked if ongoings behind the scenes led to him leaving, Butt said: "No, not at all. I was comfortable in my job; I was comfortable in my surroundings.

"Again, it was just a personal choice to leave the club because I felt like it was my time to go and explore other opportunities.

"Obviously, with what has gone on over the last few days, it looks like there was a reason I left but that wasn't the reason. My reason for leaving was purely to accept new challenges that will hopefully come soon.

"I love the club. Always have, always will."

Sky Sports News has contacted Manchester United for a response to Butt's comments.

Butt was speaking at an event in support of former Manchester City player Tony Faulkner, who has just completed a running challenge to raise awareness of positive mental health for Papyrus - the UK charity for the prevention of young suicide.