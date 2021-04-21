European Super League: John W Henry apologises to Liverpool's fans, players and staff for signing up to competition

Liverpool owner John W Henry has apologised to Liverpool supporters, players and staff for the club's decision to join the now-collapsed Super League.

On Sunday, Liverpool announced they were one of 12 clubs that were planning to establish the new competition - a decision that provoked fury from the club's supporters.

The Super League plans collapsed on Tuesday night after Chelsea and Manchester City withdrew, with Liverpool, Manchester United, Arsenal and Tottenham following shortly afterwards.

In a message to Liverpool's fans on Wednesday morning, Henry said: "I want to apologise to all the fans and supporters of Liverpool Football Club for the disruption I caused over the past 48 hours.

"It goes without saying but should be said that the project put forward was never going to stand without the support of the fans. No-one ever thought differently in England. Over these 48 hours you were very clear that it would not stand. We heard you. I heard you.

"And I want to apologise to Jurgen [Klopp], to Billy [Hogan, chief executive], to the players and to everyone who works so hard at LFC to make our fans proud.

"They have absolutely no responsibility for this disruption. They were the most disrupted and unfairly so. This is what hurts most. They love your club and work to make you proud every single day.

"I know the entire LFC team has the expertise, leadership and passion necessary to rebuild trust and help us move forward.

"More than a decade ago when we signed up for the challenges associated with football, we dreamed of what you dreamed of. And we've worked hard to improve your club. Our work isn't done. And I hope you'll understand that even when we make mistakes, we're trying to work in your club's best interests. In this endeavour I've let you down.

"Again, I'm sorry, and I alone am responsible for the unnecessary negativity brought forward over the past couple of days. It's something I won't forget. And shows the power the fans have today and will rightly continue to have.

"If there's one thing this horrible pandemic has clearly shown, it's how crucial fans are to our sport and to every sport. It's shown in every empty stadium. It's been an incredibly tough year for all of us; virtually no-one unaffected.

"It's important that the Liverpool football family remains intact, vital and committed to what we've seen from you globally, with local gestures of kindness and support. I can promise you I will do whatever I can to further that."

