Man Utd, Liverpool, Arsenal and Tottenham join Chelsea and Manchester City in leaving European Super League

The European Super League appears to have collapsed after all six of the Premier League sides that agreed to join reversed their decision on Tuesday night.

News broke ahead of Chelsea's Premier League fixture at home to Brighton that the club were preparing to withdraw from the new competition. Blues fans had gathered outside Stamford Bridge to protest against the Super League.

Shortly afterwards, Manchester City became the first Premier League side to publicly confirm they were pulling out of the breakaway competition, with a statement reading: "Manchester City Football Club can confirm that it has formally enacted the procedures to withdraw from the group developing plans for a European Super League."

Later on Tuesday evening, Arsenal, Liverpool, Manchester United and Tottenham announced they were also backing out of the plans.

Tuesday's timeline - how the Super League collapsed 8:30am - Sky Sports News reporter Kaveh Solhekol tells Good Morning Sports Fans that he understands the Super League could collapse

10am - FIFA president Gianni Infantino reiterates the governing body's 'strong disapproval' of the plans

10:45am - SSN understands cracks begin to emerge among the Premier League sides committed to the Super League

12pm - Senior figure at one of the breakaway Premier League clubs insists they 'will not back down'

12:30pm - Prime Minister Boris Johnson says 'no action is off the table' in stopping the Super League

1:30pm - Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola criticises the Super League, saying 'it is not sport'

2:15pm - 14 Premier League clubs 'vigorously reject' Super League plans

5:30pm - Chelsea fans begin protesting outside Stamford Bridge

6:30pm - Chelsea's performance and technical advisor, Petr Cech, urges fans to let team into stadium; kick-off against Brighton delayed

7pm - News breaks that Chelsea are preparing to withdraw from the Super League

7:30pm - Manchester City follow Chelsea in withdrawing from Super League

8pm - Manchester United executive vice-chairman, Ed Woodward, steps down

9pm - Liverpool players come out against the Super League on social media

11pm - Man Utd, Liverpool, Arsenal and Tottenham withdraw from the Super League

1am (Wed) - Chelsea officially confirm they are also withdrawing from the Super League

1am (Wed) - Super League says it will 'reconsider' proposals

The Super League responded in the early hours of Wednesday morning, saying it would "reconsider" its plans, adding that the English clubs had been forced to withdraw due to the "pressure put on them".

"The European Super League is convinced that the current status quo of European football needs to change," it said.

"Despite the announced departure of the English clubs, forced to take such decisions due to the pressure put on them, we are convinced our proposal is fully aligned with European law and regulations.

"Given the current circumstances, we shall reconsider the most appropriate steps to reshape the project, always having in mind our goals of offering fans the best experiences possible, while enhancing solidarity payments for the entire football community."

In a statement to their supporters confirming their withdrawal, Arsenal said: "We made a mistake, and we apologise for it.

As a result of listening to you and the wider football community over recent days we are withdrawing from the proposed Super League.



"We know it will take time to restore your faith in what we are trying to achieve here at Arsenal but let us be clear that the decision to be part of the Super League was driven by our desire to protect Arsenal, the club you love, and to support the game you love through greater solidarity and financial stability."

In their statement, Manchester United said: "We have listened carefully to the reaction from our fans, the UK government and other key stakeholders. We remain committed to working with others across the football community to come up with sustainable solutions to the long-term challenges facing the game."

It was also announced on Tuesday evening that Ed Woodward, United's executive vice-chairman, would stand down at the end of the year. He was heavily criticised by UEFA president Aleksander Ceferin for his role in the formation of the Super League on Monday.

In confirming their withdrawal from the plans, Liverpool stated: "In recent days, the club has received representations from various key stakeholders, both internally and externally, and we would like to thank them for their valuable contributions."

Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy told his club's website: "We regret the anxiety and upset caused by the ESL proposal. We felt it was important that our club participated in the development of a possible new structure that sought to better ensure financial fair play and financial sustainability whilst delivering significantly increased support for the wider football pyramid."

Chelsea, who are understood to have backtracked on the Super League plans because of the overwhelming negative worldwide reaction, were the final Premier League side to officially confirm their withdrawal.

A statement in the early hours of Wednesday morning said: "We have now had time to consider the matter fully and have decided that our continued participation in these plans would not be in the best interests of the club, our supporters or the wider football community."

The Blues were also believed to feel that reaction to the Super League plans was in danger of overshadowing the work they carry out in the community.

The competition's announcement on Sunday, made by 12 founding clubs - the Premier League's 'big six', plus Real Madrid, Atletico Madrid, Barcelona, Juventus, AC Milan and Inter Milan - was met with widespread condemnation.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson vowed to "thwart" the competition, likening it to a "cartel", while the other 14 Premier League clubs rejected the proposal and UEFA threatened potential sanctions on the rebel group.

FA: This has unified us all

The Football Association welcomed the news of the English clubs' withdrawal from the Super League, saying: "English football has a proud history based on opportunity for all clubs and the game has been unanimous in its disapproval of a closed league. It was a proposition that, by design, could have divided our game; but instead, it has unified us all.

"We would like to thanks the fans in particular for their influential and unequivocal voice during this time, holding true the guiding principles of football. It is a powerful reminder that the game is, and always will be, for fans.

"We would also like to thank the Prime Minister, Secretary of State and Sports Minister for their unwavering and critical support against these plans."

PM welcomes Super League collapse

On Wednesday morning, Prime Minister Boris Johnson said he "welcomed" the Premier League sides' decision, adding: "This is the right result for football fans, clubs, and communities across the country. We must continue to protect our cherished national game."

Culture Secretary Oliver Dowden warned the decision by the six breakaway Premier League clubs to quit the Super League is not the end of the matter, and that a wider look at the governance of the sport is still needed.

"It's very important that we don't see this as the end of the process," Dowden told Sky News on Wednesday. "What this is highlighting, more than ever, is the need to look at the wider governance of football."

Ceferin: PL clubs back in the fold

UEFA president Aleksander Ceferin had reacted with fury to the Super League proposals, and branded some of the club executives behind the plans as "snakes and liars".

However, after urging the Premier League sides to reconsider their "mistake" earlier on Tuesday, Ceferin welcomed their decision to withdraw from the competition.

He said: "I said yesterday that it is admirable to admit a mistake and these clubs made a big mistake. But they are back in the fold now and I know they have a lot to offer, not just to our competitions, but to the whole of the European game.

"The important thing now is that we move on, rebuild the unity that the game enjoyed before this and move forward together."