Chelsea 0-0 Brighton: Danny Welbeck, Adam Lallana miss late chances to give Seagulls Stamford Bridge win

Danny Welbeck hit the post and Adam Lallana missed a glorious chance late on to deny Brighton a famous victory at Stamford Bridge in a 0-0 draw with Chelsea.

Thomas Tuchel's side never got going in a game delayed by 15 minutes due to protests outside Stamford Bridge against the European Super League stopping both teams from reaching the ground, and managed only three shots on target all night against a stoic Brighton backline.

Instead, the visitors should have snatched victory late on but passed up a couple of gilt-edged chances, the first coming after Kurt Zouma was caught in possession by Neal Maupay, who found Lallana - only for the substitute to miss the far post when clean through.

Seconds later, Chelsea were again caught on the ball as Jorginho was robbed, allowing Welbeck to strike from 20 yards, but the width of the woodwork denied him a superb late winner, before Ben White was sent off for a second yellow in added time.

Player ratings Chelsea: Arrizabalaga (6), Zouma (5), Christensen (6), Rudiger (6), James (5), Jorginho (5), Mount (6), Alonso (6), Ziyech (6), Havertz (5), Pulisic (5).



Subs: Hudson-Odoi (6), Werner (5), Giroud (5).



Brighton: Sanchez (6), Veltman (7), Webster (8), Dunk (7), White (8), Burn (7), Bissouma (7), Gross (6), Mac Allister (7), Trossard (5), Welbeck (6).



Subs: Lallana (5), Maupay (6), Moder (n/a).



Man of the match: Ben White

The point moves Chelsea back into the top four, ahead of West Ham on goal difference, while Brighton are seven points clear of the bottom three, having played a game less than 18th-placed Fulham.

On-pitch matters fail to match pre-match drama

On a night of high drama around Stamford Bridge, matters on the pitch had a lot to live up to in order to match the news Chelsea were planning to withdraw from the European Super League following protests by hundreds of fans outside the stadium.

It may have felt a little after the lord mayor's show, and it certainly looked like it. Tuchel predicted his side would be "a little distracted" by the evening's events and it took them 17 minutes to register their first shot, when Christian Pulisic turned Ben White well before skewing well wide.

A half of few chances, thanks to some committed Brighton defending and a real lack of tempo in Chelsea's play, could have turned out differently had White's poor touch in his own box been turned home by Hakim Ziyech, who instead fired straight at Robert Sanchez.

Image: Yves Bissouma came closest to an opener for Brighton before half-time

At the other end, Yves Bissouma's goalbound strike was diverted just over his own bar by Jorginho, with Chelsea given a reminder they could not switch off in their own half despite enjoying the majority of the play.

Little changed for the Champions League semi-finalists after half-time, with Chelsea managing only two shots in the entire 45 minutes, and instead considering themselves lucky Brighton had left their shooting boots on the south coast.

With time running out, Zouma's decision to turn into danger nearly proved fatal as Neal Maupay robbed him before feeding Lallana, who missed the target altogether when clean through.

Moments later Welbeck went closer still after Jorginho was caught in possession, but fired against the crossbar from distance with Arrizabalaga beaten.

Giroud, Chelsea's saviour more than once this season, could have enhanced that reputation in the dying minutes when meeting Callum Hudson-Odoi's low ball, but swept wide at the near post when under pressure.

What the managers said...

Chelsea head coach Thomas Tuchel: "They have a lot of individual quality and a unique style. They defend very strongly, that created a lot of problems for us and we could not find the answer. We were not precise enough on the counter attack or after ball losses, and didn't create too many moments in counter-pressing."

Brighton boss Graham Potter: "Of course, we hit the post, but you play against a top opponent, you have to say that, but our players were amazing. They sacrificed for each other, we're happy with the clean sheet, the point, and move forward."

Man of the match - Ben White

Despite his late red card, White was the pick of an impressive bunch at the back for Brighton, who were barely troubled by Chelsea throughout.

Only the Blues and Manchester City have kept more clean sheets since the turn of the year than the Seagulls, and White's performance at Stamford Bridge highlighted exactly why, helping to keep Robert Sanchez's night quiet enough to make only one save of note all game.

🥅 Brighton have kept 8 PL clean sheets since the start of the year. Only Man City & Chelsea (both 10) have kept more in that time #CHEBHA pic.twitter.com/o6D6GaYOkK — Sky Sports Statto (@SkySportsStatto) April 20, 2021

Opta facts

Chelsea have lost just one of their 13 Premier League game under Thomas Tuchel (W7 D5), after losing five of the eight directly before that (W2 D1).

Brighton have kept 11 clean sheets in the Premier League this season, with eight of those coming since the turn of the year - they last registered more shutouts in a top-flight campaign in 1981-82 (14).

Since winning promotion in 2017, Brighton have drawn more Premier League games 0-0 than any other side (17), including each of their last two. The Seagulls have now registered six goalless draws this season, more than in any of their previous Premier League campaigns.

Of managers to oversee 10+ Premier League games in charge of Chelsea, only Glenn Hoddle (1.2) and Ian Porterfield (1.1) have posted a lower goals per game rate in the competition than Thomas Tuchel (1.3 - 17 goals in 13 games).

Thomas Tuchel has seen his Chelsea side concede just 0.62 goals per game in the Premier League (8 in 13 games), the second-best ratio of any Blues' boss in the competition to oversee 10+ games after Luiz Felipe Scolari (0.6 - 15 in 25 games).

Chelsea goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga has kept five clean sheets in a row in all competitions for the Blues, as many as he managed in his previous 18.

All 139 of Brighton captain Lewis Dunk's Premier League appearances have come in starts, with only 10 outfield players registering better 100% records for starts in the competition (G Southgate, P Ince, D Walker, G Pallister, F Coloccini, S Pearce, N Lennon, S Bruce, A De Zeeuw, D Richards).

Since the start of their first Premier League season in 2017-18, Brighton have picked up 12 red cards, with only Arsenal (14) and Leicester (13) suffering more in that time.

What's next?

West Ham United

Chelsea Saturday 24th April 5:00pm Kick off 5:30pm

Sheffield United

Brighton and Hove Albion Saturday 24th April 7:45pm Kick off 8:00pm

Next up for Chelsea are West Ham on Saturday, a game live on Sky Sports Premier League (5.30pm kick-off). Meanwhile, Brighton travel to already relegated Sheffield United, also on Saturday and live on Sky Sports Premier League (8pm kick-off).