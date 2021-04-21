European Super League: Andrea Agnelli says breakaway league cannot go ahead after Premier League teams withdraw

Six Premier League teams withdrew on Tuesday after the plans promoted waves of protest; Andrea Agnelli on whether League could still launch: "Evidently that is not the case"; Juventus were one of three Serie A sides set to take part

Wednesday 21 April 2021 10:06, UK

Andrea Agnelli

Breakaway European Super League founder and Juventus chairman Andrea Agnelli says the league can longer go ahead after six English clubs withdrew.

Asked whether the project could still happen after the exits, Agnelli said: "To be frank and honest no, evidently that is not the case."

This is a breaking European Super League story that is being updated and more details will be published shortly. Please refresh this page for the latest updates.

Sky Sports brings you live updates as they happen. Get breaking sports news, analysis, exclusive interviews, replays and highlights.

Sky Sports is your trusted source for breaking sports news headlines and live updates. Watch live coverage of your favourite sports: Football, F1, Boxing, Cricket, Golf, Tennis, Rugby League, Rugby Union, NFL, Darts, Netball and get the latest transfers news, results, scores and more.

Trending

Visit skysports.com or the Sky Sports App for all the breaking sports news headlines. You can receive push notifications from the Sky Sports app for the latest news from your favourite sports and you can also follow @SkySportsNews on Twitter to get the latest updates.

Win £250,000 on Wednesday!

Win £250,000 on Wednesday!

Do not miss your chance to land the £250,000 in Wednesday's Super 6 round. Play for free, entries by 6pm.

Around Sky

Get Sky Sports