Man Utd protest: Ole Gunnar Solskjaer says violent incidents went too far but wants club to listen to supporters

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer reiterated the need for Manchester United supporters to be listened to, but said protests had to be "civilised" and feels Sunday's anti-Glazer demonstration "went too far".

Fan anger at the owners has been stirred up by the European Super League fiasco, with thousands of protestors descending on Old Trafford demanding change before the high-profile Premier League match against rivals Liverpool.

A number of fans broke into the stadium and invaded the pitch during the protest, while Greater Manchester Police has said six of its officers were injured.

Speaking ahead of Thursday's Europa League semi-final second leg against Roma, Solskjaer said: "It was a difficult day for us. Of course we wanted to play, we wanted to beat Liverpool for the fans because our job has to be on getting good performances and good results on the pitch.

"As I said before the game, we have to listen. We have to hear the fans' voice.

"It's everyone's right to protest. It has to be in a civilised manner though.

"Unfortunately, when you break in and when police officers get injured, scarred for life, that's too far.

"When it gets out of hand like this, it's a police matter. It's not about showing your opinions anymore."

Asked if he hoped the Glazer family would increase communications with United supporters in the wake of the protests, Solskjaer said: "You don't need to be a rocket scientist to see that we have challenges, frictions and things that have to be dealt with.

"Communication between other individuals, and me of course, has started already. We're discussing with the fans, which is going to be massive for us going forward.

"It has to be a united football club. To make things grow, you need to give it some patience. I'm hopeful that in time we can unite and come together."

Ole: The Glazers do listen

Despite Avram Glazer refusing to say sorry for the club's involvement in the breakaway Super League plans when approached by Sky News US correspondent Sally Lockwood this week, Solskjaer confirmed he has received a personal apology from the owners.

The United manager also says he has a "good relationship" with the Glazer family and believes they do listen to supporters.

"I've been communicating with the owners," Solskjaer said. "I've got an apology, personally, and they've apologised to the fans when this [Super League plans] came out.

"It's a difficult position for me to be in because I've got to focus on the football.

"I've always had a good relationship [with the owners]. They listen to me and they do listen to the fans. I'm sure there'll be better communication coming."

Solskjaer says he has had to have "laser focus on the football" amid weeks of off-field distractions but is hopeful his United side can provide a "short-term fix" by reaching the Europa League final.

"Frictions and challenges, sometimes that's good and can move things forward," Solskjaer said. "The last few weeks have been difficult.

"I've had backing. I'm responsible for results and football matters and I understand fans want to see results and trophies. We're hoping they can see this team is going places, moving forward.

"Hopefully we can get to a final tomorrow. That's the short-term fix and we'll have to take it from there."

