Luke Shaw: Manchester United defender vows to help fan allegedly threatened with ban for Old Trafford scarf throw

Luke Shaw has offered to help a Manchester United fan who was allegedly threatened with a three-year ban after throwing a scarf towards the defender at Old Trafford.

United supporter Shaun Logan reportedly threw his green and gold scarf - a symbol of United fans' protest against the Glazer family ownership - onto the pitch while Shaw was taking a corner during the 1-1 draw at home to Fulham on Tuesday.

The match was the first at Old Trafford with supporters this year, with many of the 10,000 in attendance wearing green and gold colours and holding banners in continuation of protests outside the stadium in recent weeks.

Logan, who says he has paid to travel to Gdansk for United's Europa League final against Villarreal next week, was reportedly ejected from the ground. Sky Sports News has contacted Manchester United for comment.

Writing on Twitter after the game on Tuesday, Logan said: "[Scarf] was thrown to Luke in a good manner. Nothing aggressive.

I understand completely, first match back at old Trafford , emotions are high. I know there was nothing aggressive towards what you did. I will try my best to speak with someone and sort it out

Luke Shaw taking a corner in front of me with a green and gold scarf behind him.

Powerful. pic.twitter.com/CLo4b6dHZQ — Alexei (@MUFC_redarmy99) May 18, 2021

"Was told by stewards I'm facing a 3 year ban. All paid up for Gdansk next week and this looks like it could be the end of the road for me.

"Was a peaceful gesture that was taken out of context. Luke Shaw laughed..."

Image: A Manchester United supporter holds up a 'Glazers Out' flag behind Shaw as he takes a corner

Replying directly to Logan, Shaw wrote: "I understand completely, first match back at Old Trafford, emotions are high.

"I know there was nothing aggressive towards what you did. I will try my best to speak with someone and sort it out."

Cavani treated United fans to a stunning long-range goal in the 1-1 draw with Fulham as the hosts' winless run ticked over to three games.

Cavani scored a goal-of-the-season contender (19), brilliantly lofting the ball over Alphonse Areola from 40 yards for his ninth goal in 10 appearances, despite controversy over a potential offside.

Relegated Fulham had their moments, and equalised through Joe Bryan's header (76) from Bobby Decordova-Reid's cross, meaning United are now "stumbling towards the Europa League final" against Villarreal on May 26, according to Gary Neville, after two defeats and a draw in their last three at Old Trafford.

United have now guaranteed second place with one game remaining, but have dropped 10 points from winning positions at Old Trafford, their highest ever such total at home in a Premier League season. Fulham stay 18th.