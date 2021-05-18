Manchester United may still sign a forward this summer despite Edinson Cavani deal, says Ole Gunnar Solskjaer

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer says Manchester United may still be in the market for a striker this summer despite the signing of Edinson Cavani.

Cavani scored a 40-yard wondergoal in United's 1-1 draw with Fulham in front of 10,000 returning fans at Old Trafford on Tuesday, his ninth goal in 10 games.

But just days after the news broke that Harry Kane has asked to leave Tottenham this summer, Solskjaer told Sky Sports he is not ruling out a potential forward signing in the summer window, despite Cavani committing to another year at the club.

"We're looking to strengthen the squad of course, said Solskjaer. "There are many, many, many things you have to consider when you put a squad together.

"I'm not saying that if Eddie [Cavani] stays that means someone else in a forward position won't come in."

On Kane's availability, Solskjaer added: "I can't talk about players at other teams. You know me well enough, I don't think that's very respectful of any team. There are loads of good players out there - I could say [Lionel] Messi and [Cristiano] Ronaldo are interesting, but I can't talk about them, you know that."

Image: Harry Kane has asked to leave Tottenham this summer

Asked in his post-match press conference whether he is ruling out signing a striker, Solskjaer added: "No, of course I can't. Yes, Edinson signed but how many good strikers have we had at this club and I can't say we're not signing a striker.

"Of course not because we're building, we're working towards a better squad. We're top three two years on the bounce but we are nowhere where we want to be. So, hopefully we end up with a stronger squad when we start next season and be more consistent and challenge the ones in front of us."

Maguire 'not looking good' for Europa League final

Image: Harry Maguire was on crutches watching Manchester United at Old Trafford on Tuesday night

Ahead of the Europa League final on May 26 in Gdansk against Villarreal, Solskjaer said it is "not looking good" for captain Harry Maguire and his ankle injury.

Maguire suffered ankle ligament damage against Aston Villa earlier this month, and Solskjaer had said over the weekend that they would make a last-minute call on the England defender ahead of the final.

Solskjaer also provided an update on striker Anthony Martial and on minor knocks for Scott McTominay and Fred.

"We've got 10 days so hopefully everybody will be available that were available today. Harry [Maguire] we are working on [but] doesn't look great. Anthony [Martial] we still got a little bit of hope for."

"We've had a couple of players that got knocks and injuries today with Scott [McTominay] and Fred. So I'll see how they are. Unfortunately, Scott had to come off and Fred doesn't look great when he's walking now.

'We need to sort a few things out'

United are finishing the season out of form, taking just one point from their last three games, all at home, and Solskjaer admits his side are tired, and need to sort a few areas out.

"It's great to have the fans, the buzz, the energy, but I don't think we put on the performance they wanted and deserved. We had some good spells but not enough.

"We were too loose, giving the ball away too often, trying the fantastic pass, the flick, maybe it's because the crowd came in and we wanted to entertain them. They'd be more entertained if we played properly and scored goals.

"We know that we are at the end of a season, we are tired, we need to get minutes into some, to rest some, cause we need to be ready for the last game of the season, that's the most important one now.

"Very much so cause we've lost eight points in a period where we should be bouncing, going into the next game, looking forward to it, looking forward to the final and going into that confident.

"We need to sort a few things out, stop trying to be the world-beater, and to just play as a team."

'No 1 spot up for grabs ahead of final'

Image: Henderson and David de Gea are competing to be Manchester United's No 1

David de Gea made just his second Premier League start since February in the draw with Fulham, replacing Dean Henderson.

And top clubs across Europe look set to battle it out for Henderson this summer, as his future at Old Trafford hangs in the balance.

Before the game, Solskjaer said the No 1 spot for the Europa League final was still up for grabs.

"It was David's turn to play now. Of course, he's played in Europe, Dean has played most of the league games, so for me to have two keepers ready for the final is important.

Asked who will play on May 26, Solskjaer said: "It's up for grabs, of course it is, I will make up my mind after these two league games."

