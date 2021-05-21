Harry Maguire: Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer does not expect defender to be fit for Europa League final

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has admitted Harry Maguire is unlikely to be fit for Manchester United's Europa League final clash with Villarreal.

The United captain had played every minute of every league game since his arrival at Old Trafford in the summer of 2019, but was forced off at Aston Villa two weeks ago with ankle ligament damage.

As a result, Maguire is in danger of missing out on United's first European final in four years as they take on Unai Emery's Villarreal in Gdansk on Wednesday, with Solskjaer providing an update ahead of the encounter.

0:17 Sir Alex Ferguson believes United have a 'good chance' of winning this season's Europa League when they face Villarreal in the final on Wednesday

"He's walking but it's a long way from walking to running so, to be honest, I don't think we'll see him in Gdansk, no," said the United boss, after the defender was pictured walking without crutches on Thursday evening.

"But, as I've said so many times, I'm going to give him until Tuesday night, the last training session, and see if he can try to be out there.

"Steadily but surely he's improving but ligaments, they take time to heal."

Solskjaer will give Maguire up to the last minute to prove his fitness and expects the defender to play an important role off the field if, as expected, he does not make it.

3:01 FREE TO WATCH: Highlights from United's draw with Fulham in the Premier League

"He's a very important person in the dressing room and a leader," he added. "Before the fans came in, I think you all heard him from the stands.

"He does still want the team to do well, of course, he's organising even from the stands, which has been easy because it's been so quiet. So, he'll come, he'll be in the dressing room, he'll make sure everyone's ready for the final."

'I hope we're going to strengthen'

United have been linked with a move for Harry Kane this summer, with the Tottenham striker's future looking more and more uncertain.

Solskjaer is hoping for several additions in the summer transfer window.

1:13 Former Tottenham midfielder Jamie O'Hara says he could see Harry Kane joining United or Manchester City this summer, with the Spurs striker wanting to leave the club

"Of course we're planning as we normally do, that's an ongoing process," he said. "We're looking at the squad and I hope we're going to strengthen with two or three players - we definitely need to challenge higher up in the table. We're still too far behind to think it's just going to come by itself.

"We've had a few players on-loan that might come back in. There is interest in a few others going out. You want to come out of the transfer window strengthened. It's difficult to say, I can't see too many outgoings."

United face Wolves on the final day of the season with second place in the Premier League table already secured, leaving Solskjaer free to rotate.

"Of course you want to go into the final with loads of energy," Solskjaer added. "but we want to get minutes into a few who might need it going into the final."