Harry Maguire named in Manchester United squad for Europa League final against Villarreal

Harry Maguire has been named in Manchester United's 26-man squad for the Europa League final against Villarreal on Wednesday in Gdansk.

United's club captain missed the final four games of the domestic season due to an ankle injury and manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer said on Friday that the defender was "unlikely" to be available in Poland.

Maguire had played every minute of every league game since his arrival at Old Trafford in the summer of 2019, but was forced off at Aston Villa two weeks ago with ankle ligament damage.

Solskjaer confirmed he will wait until the day of the final to make a decision on whether the 28-year-old can be involved or not.

Axel Tuanzebe, Eric Bailly and Victor Lindelof have competed for the two centre-back spots in recent games and all travel to Poland in the hope of being selected.

Anthony Martial appeared as a substitute during the 2017 Europa League final victory in Stockholm but will not be involved this time around.

The Frenchman has been absent for two months due to a knee injury sustained with France during the March international break and, despite returning to training over recent weeks, he is deemed to be not yet ready for first-team action.

Youngsters Amad Diallo, Anthony Elanga and Shola Shoretire played in United's 2-1 victory over Wolves and, with Solskjaer able to name 12 substitutes in Gdansk - five of which he can use in normal time - all are in with a chance of experiencing their first European final.

David De Gea, Juan Mata, Marcus Rashford and Paul Pogba are the only four players selected who were also in the matchday 18 in Sweden four years ago.

Man Utd squad

Goalkeepers: David De Gea, Dean Henderson, Lee Grant, Nathan Bishop

Defenders: Eric Bailly, Victor Lindelof, Harry Maguire, Luke Shaw, Alex Telles, Axel Tuanzebe, Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Brandon Williams

Midfielders: Amad Diallo, Bruno Fernandes, Fred, Daniel James, Juan Mata, Nemanja Matic, Scott McTominay, Paul Pogba, Donny van de Beek

Forwards: Edinson Cavani, Anthony Elanga, Mason Greenwood, Marcus Rashford, Shola Shoretire