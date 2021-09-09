Cristiano Ronaldo: Is Manchester United forward worth £11.8m in Fantasy Football?

The Overhaul is nearly over, but will Cristiano Ronaldo take up a position in your Fantasy Football side ahead of Saturday?

Cristiano Ronaldo will grace the Old Trafford turf once again as he lines up against Newcastle on Saturday, his first appearance since joining from Juventus.

The record holder for international goals comes into Sky Sports Fantasy Football at a price of £11.8m, which you might consider to be cheap.

Regardless of which way you see it, the Overhaul is close to finishing - Saturday 12:30pm - but fear not. You can make unlimited changes to your side until then, so long as you stay within the £100m budget.

This then begs the question: Should Ronaldo be one of the strikers who leads the line for your team? And why is the answer yes?

Image: Watch free match highlights from Cristiano Ronaldo's expected Man Utd return from 5.15pm with Sky Sports

In the past 12 domestic league campaigns, the Portugal international has scored at least 20 goals, only dipping below the 25-mark on the solitary occasion.

This included a tally of 40, 46 and 48 goals respectively in 2010/11, 2011/12 and 2014/15 respectively. The statistics do indeed do the talking with Ronaldo, as everyone is aware, and you might be thinking this is well over five years ago.

Again, there is analysis to back up the fact he is not lowering his standards or performances with age. He might be 36 years old but the goals are showing no sign of stopping - just ask Romelu Lukaku.

Image: Romelu Lukaku will be vying to take the Premier League Golden Boot away from Ronaldo this time around

Ronaldo is the current holder of Serie A's Capocannoniere, scoring 29 times in the league last season, which bodes extremely well for United, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and their fans.

First on the fixture list is Newcastle, which in my opinion will be a double-digit haul granting he starts, which he should. I think he could score and rack up at least two shots on target to earn some bonus points.

This provides a decent captaincy option and again pits the former Serie A players together in that category, with Lukaku playing at home to Aston Villa on Saturday evening.

Step forth the penalty debate. Bruno Fernandes looks like an increasingly worse option (something I never thought I would say) given he might be taken off penalty duties due to his senior international team-mate puling rank, as he does do for Portugal anyway.

This all points towards points I am afraid. West Ham, Villa and Everton all follow the Newcastle game, before a series of tough fixtures against Leicester, Liverpool, Tottenham and then a Manchester derby against City.

He could have racked up over 50 points by the time those next four fixtures have played out, so the verdict would be to bring him in and see where it takes you. Budget wise, you will be able to come off him on to almost any other player.

Select your team wisely, but make sure you have completed and submitted your captains by 12:30pm Saturday. As always, I wish you the very best of luck!

