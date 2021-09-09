Cristiano Ronaldo not at Man Utd 'for a vacation' as he targets further success

Cristiano Ronaldo is confident of bringing the glory days back to Manchester United as the Portugual forward insisted he is "not here for a vacation".

Ronaldo claimed three Premier League winners' medals and one in the Champions League in his first stint at Old Trafford and continued to enjoy a trophy-laden career after leaving for Real Madrid and then Juventus.

United's success since the departure of manager Sir Alex Ferguson in 2013 has been far more fleeting and it is now eight years since they won the top-flight title, but the surprise return of Ronaldo to the north-west could give them a shot in the arm.

The 36-year-old forward certainly hopes so ahead of his second debut against Newcastle on Saturday.

"This is why I am here," he said in an interview with the club's official website. "I am not here for a vacation.

"Before was good, winning important things and I wore the shirt before, many years ago, but I am here to win again.

"I am capable, me and my team-mates. I am ready to go, I am ready to go. It is a good chance for me, for the supporters, for the club, to get one step ahead.

"I am ready and I think I will be a huge thing in the next three or four years."

