Cristiano Ronaldo's strict diet regime rubbing off on Man Utd team-mates, according to goalkeeper Lee Grant

Cristiano Ronaldo's strict diet is already rubbing off on Manchester United's players, according to the club's back-up goalkeeper Lee Grant.
Ahead of Saturday's 4-1 win over Newcastle, where Ronaldo reacquainted himself with the Old Trafford faithful in style with two goals, the club's Friday night meal was an unusual affair for one particular reason.
Grant has revealed that, on inspecting Ronaldo's plate, none of his Manchester United team-mates were particularly keen to take advantage of the array of desserts on offer.
He told Talksport: "To give you one instance of the impact he is having on the group, this was Friday night in the hotel.
"So, as you guys will be aware, you finish your dinner and usually on a Friday night you've got some cheat stuff out. You've got some apple crumble and custard or you've got a bit of brownie and cream.
"I tell you now, not one player touched the apple crumble and custard, not one player went up for that brownie because everybody was sat down.
"One of the lads said to me, 'What has Cristiano got on his plate?' Obviously it is the cleanest, most healthy plate you can imagine."
Ronaldo's longevity at the top level of the sport has partially been credited to his strict diet regime, which is said to include fresh fruits, salads, nuts and wholegrains, fish, yoghurts, quinoa and chicken.
Grant added: "I'll tell you one of his plates - he had several. One of them was quinoa, avocado and a couple of boiled eggs. This guy is in incredible shape."
Ole: Not impossible to leave out Ronaldo
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer insists he is not under pressure to pick Cristiano Ronaldo for every Manchester United game.
The Portuguese, 36, rejoined the club prior to last month's transfer deadline after 12 years away.
He brings with him a huge reputation but United boss Solskjaer claims that does not mean he will always be an automatic choice.
"No, it's not impossible to leave him out," Solskjaer said. "He is 36.
"Mason (Greenwood) is 19, so it's the same. I have to manage his minutes and I have to manage a 36-year-old's minutes as well."