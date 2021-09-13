Paul Pogba: Manchester United midfielder more open to signing contract extension after impressive summer recruitment

Paul Pogba has been impressed by Manchester United's recruitment over the summer and is now more open to signing a contract extension.

Talks will continue between Pogba's representatives and United over his future, with the France international inside the final year of his contract at Old Trafford.

West Ham United

Manchester United Sunday 19th September 1:00pm Kick off 2:00pm

It is understood that while no decision has been made, the 28-year-old is coming around to the idea of extending his stay in Manchester after seeing the arrivals of Cristiano Ronaldo, Raphael Varane and Jadon Sancho.

Image: Pogba is leaning towards staying at Old Trafford

Ronaldo's homecoming in Saturday's 4-1 Premier League win over Newcastle saw the Old Trafford crowd at fever pitch, with Pogba assisting twice to take his tally to seven for the season in just four matches.

United are unbeaten after four games this season - winning three of those - and sit top of the Premier League table.

Sky Sports News reported last month that Pogba was unlikely to sign a new contract during the summer transfer window - but that fact did not rule out an extension at some point.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player FREE TO WATCH: Highlights from Manchester United's win over Newcastle in the Premier League.

Pogba continues to have a fantastic relationship with manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and the rest of the coaching staff and players. He loves the club but wants to make the right decision for him and his family.

It is clear that he is more open to committing to United compared to nine months ago when his agent, Mino Raiola, claimed it would be best if he left the club.

Real Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain are among a number of clubs who are interested in signing Pogba on a pre-contract agreement in January.