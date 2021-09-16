Jesse Lingard: Ole Gunnar Solskjaer says Manchester United remain determined to keep him at Old Trafford

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer insists Manchester United are still determined to keep Jesse Lingard at Old Trafford long-term.

Lingard's contract expires at the end of the season and the 28-year-old will be free to talk to foreign clubs about a free transfer as early as January.

The United academy product flourished on loan at West Ham last term - and returns to the London Stadium with United on Sunday - but has fallen under the spotlight for his part in United's loss to Young Boys in the Champions League on Tuesday.

Image: Solskjaer says Manchester United want to keep Lingard at Old Trafford

United went 1-0 up through Cristiano Ronaldo and played with 10 men for most of the game after Aaron-Wan Bissaka's red card, but it was Lingard's late error that allowed Jordan Pefok to score the winner in a 2-1 victory.

Image: Jordan Pefok scored the winner for Young Boys with the final kick of the game

But manager Solskjaer said: "He's got this season left of his contract and the club is talking to him and his dad, and we see him as a Man United player in the future as well.

"Jesse has come back to us after a great spell at West Ham. He showed his qualities, he's got back into the England squad and he's scoring goals for England.

"We really want to see the best of Jesse this season and we hope to see him. We support him, and we hope to keep him here with us. He's a Red through and through."

In the Premier League, United sit top of the table with 10 points above Chelsea, Liverpool and Everton, and continue their top-flight campaign on Sunday against the Hammers, who are also unbeaten, live on Sky Sports.

Cavani expected to return next week

Image: Edinson Cavani could make his first appearance of the season in next week's EFL Cup game at home to West Ham

Edinson Cavani will not quite be ready for his first appearance of the season but Solskjaer expects him to return to training on Monday after a knock in pre-season, and he could force his way into contention for next week's EFL Cup game, this time at home to West Ham.

"Edinson hopefully will start training with us after the weekend," Solskjaer said. "Hopefully, maybe Monday. Maybe he'll be involved on Wednesday because he had a fantastic season last season.

"The impact he made towards the end of it when he got his fitness… because he struggled early on with fitness, he struggled with niggles.

"We feel now, to get the best out of Edinson this season, we need him to be 100 per cent fit and not pushing. We've got a strong squad that will cope with having to let players heal and don't risk any further injuries.

West Ham United

Manchester United Sunday 19th September 1:00pm Kick off 2:00pm

"I see Edinson having a massive impact because he's that type of personality and a player. He's a top professional and he can't wait to get back on. He's working really hard to get back on the pitch."

Solskjaer said he is not concerned about his side's ability to recover from a painful Champions League group-stage defeat, insisting they remain focused.

He said: "Of course I waited to see when I saw them this morning when I came back in - and the attitude is like you expect it to be.

"They are focused of course, a little bit disappointed but not too downbeat. We know it's a setback and we have to do better.

"We've got five games to get the 10 to 12 points we need. It was not the start we wanted but we're a good team that can bounce back again."

Image: Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's record as Manchester United manager in the Champions League

Manchester United have brought a legend home, signed one of the game's greatest defenders and added one of the brightest prospects in European football. But at the highest level matches can still be lost from the bench and this was one of them.

It was Jesse Lingard's rash back-pass that allowed Young Boys to complete a dramatic 2-1 win on this Champions League opener. It was Aaron Wan-Bissaka's lunge that left his team down to 10 men, changing the course of the evening.

But it was Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer whose tactical decisions ensured the Swiss side deserved the points.