Ole Gunnar Solskjaer praises players for 'having a go' in Carabao Cup defeat by West Ham

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer praised his players for "having a go" despite being knocked out of the Carabao Cup in the third round by a much-changed West Ham.

Manuel Lanzini fired West Ham to a 1-0 win, their first victory at Old Trafford since 2007, as underwhelming United bowed out of the competition they had reached the semi-finals in the last two seasons.

Both sides made a combined 21 changes but United played a second string that included the likes of Jadon Sancho and Anthony Martial and that were joined from the bench by Mason Greenwood and Bruno Fernandes. Solskjaer's men could not find a way past a resolute and clinical Hammers, who rested Tomas Soucek, Declan Rice and Michail Antonio.

United have yet to win a piece of silverware under Solskjaer with the club's run of four years without a trophy the longest barren run since 1989.

"It was a poor start again, that needs addressing," Solskjaer told Sky Sports.

"After that we played well for long periods and gave it a good go. Stats don't mean anything but when you've got 27 shots you know the boys have given it a good go.

"We didn't create big chances but we created pressure. Mason Greenwood had a big chance but sometimes that pressure doesn't come to anything. Of course, in the last few minutes we had to go gung-ho and they could have scored another.

"You want to go through but it's a long season. Everyone gave it a good go. I can't fault their attitude. We've got big games coming up and that's the decision we made.

"We're at the start of the season, we know it's going to be a long journey. Champions League, FA Cup, Premier League - we've got lots of games. We just keep doing what we're doing to try and get results. We've started the season OK, apart from being out of this cup, which isn't great. And we haven't had a good result in Europe but we'll be ready for Saturday."

