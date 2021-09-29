Aaron Wan-Bissaka: Manchester United defender has Champions League ban extended to two matches

Manchester United defender Aaron Wan-Bissaka has had the ban for his red card against Young Boys in the Champions League extended to two matches by a UEFA disciplinary panel.

Wan-Bissaka received a straight red card in the 35th minute of his side's shock loss earlier this month after a foul on Christopher Martins Pereira.

The full-back's mandatory one-match ban has been increased for "rough play", meaning he will miss next month's home clash with Atalanta in addition to Wednesday night's game against Villarreal.

The extension of Wan-Bissaka's suspension adds to United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's concerns, with fellow defenders Harry Maguire and Luke Shaw battling injury.

Maguire has been ruled out of Wednesday's clash with Villareal with a calf injury, while Shaw is a doubt for the match but would appear likely to be available for Saturday's Premier League match against Everton.

Diogo Dalot appears most likely to replace Wan-Bissaka against Villarreal and Atalanta, with the Portuguese full-back set to make his second start of the season.

United are looking to end a run of three defeats in four matches in all competitions, with Saturday's Old Trafford defeat to Aston Villa the latest in a streak of unconvincing performances.

When Bruno Fernandes's penalty sailed over the crossbar at Old Trafford against Aston Villa on Saturday, Manchester United's unbeaten start to the Premier League season went with it.

After the euphoria of Cristiano Ronaldo's second debut, when he scored twice in United's 4-1 thrashing of Newcastle earlier this month, recent results have served as a reality check.

United are still only one point off the top of the Premier League, the 1-0 loss to Aston Villa was not immediately costly in that sense, but the pressure is on after three defeats from four games.

Wednesday's Champions League clash with Villarreal has taken on added significance after the shock defeat to Young Boys and, having also crashed out of the Carabao Cup against West Ham, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has problems to solve ahead of a daunting run of fixtures which includes Liverpool, Tottenham and Manchester City.

