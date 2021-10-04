Mike Phelan: Man Utd assistant manager extends contact until 2024

Manchester United assistant manager Mike Phelan has extended his contract with the club until 2024.

The former United midfielder was also an assistant for Sir Alex Ferguson at Old Trafford, and returned to the club when Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was initially appointed caretaker manager in December 2018.

Phelan's new deal expires at the same time as Solskjaer's, with the Norwegian signing a new contract in the summer, although the United boss also has the option of a further year.

As a player, Phelan made 146 appearances for United after signing from Norwich City in 1989, playing a part in Sir Alex's first trophy-winning team, with honours including the 1990 FA Cup, 1991 European Cup Winners' Cup and 1993 Premier League title.

Phelan moved to West Brom in 1994 and retired a year later, taking up a variety of assistant manager roles before returning to United as the reserves manager in 2000.

He was Sir Alex's assistant from 2008 to 2013, and although initially a first-team coach when Solskjaer was appointed in 2018, he was moved to his current role in May 2019.

Speaking on his podcast, Gary Neville says Cristiano Ronaldo's reaction at the end of the draw against Everton put extra pressure on Ole Gunnar Solskjaer

Solskjaer is currently under pressure at United having most recently drawn with Everton 1-1 at Old Trafford on Saturday.

Sky Sports pundit and former United captain Gary Neville said Cristiano Ronaldo's actions after the draw serve only to increase pressure on Solskjaer.

Ronaldo, who did not start the match, was captured marching alone down the tunnel at full-time, seemingly muttering in frustration.

"What is he saying? Who is he annoyed with? It can only come back to the manager," Neville said. "Cristiano is not always going to score and he maybe can't play every game. But if he's going to walk off like that, it's going to put immense pressure on Ole Gunnar Solskjaer."