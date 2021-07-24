Ole Gunnar Solskjaer signs new Manchester United contract until 2024

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has signed a new contract with the club until 2024, with the option of a further year.

Former club striker Solskjaer initially stepped in as caretaker boss at Old Trafford in December 2018, replacing Jose Mourinho.

After leading United to 14 wins from 19 matches, Solskjaer was rewarded with a three-year contract in 2019, which was set to expire at the end of the 2021/22 season.

Solskjaer led the club to a third-place Premier League finish in his first full season in charge. United finished second in the table last season and also reached the final of the Europa League, where they were beaten on penalties by La Liga side Villarreal.

Ole: United are 'hungry for success'

Solskjaer, who spent 11 seasons as a Manchester United player, said the club will go from strength to strength under his stewardship.

"Everyone knows the feeling I have for this club, and I am delighted to have signed this new contract," he said.

"It is an exciting time for Manchester United, we have built a squad with a good balance of youth and experienced players that are hungry for success.

"I have a fantastic coaching team around me, and we are all ready to take that next step on our journey. Manchester United wants to be winning the biggest and best trophies and that's what we are all striving for. We have improved, both on and off the pitch, and that will continue over the coming seasons.



"I can't wait to get out in front of a packed Old Trafford and get this campaign started."

United executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward added: "Ole and his staff have worked tirelessly putting the foundations in place for long-term success on the pitch.



"The results of that have become increasingly visible over the past two seasons and we are all looking forward to seeing this exciting team develop further in the years ahead.



"What is especially pleasing is the way this progress has been achieved with a blend of young, homegrown talent and top-class recruits, playing attacking football in the best traditions of Manchester United. We are more confident than ever that, under Ole's leadership, we are heading in the right direction."

Pogba future remains uncertain

Paul Pogba, meanwhile, is 'increasingly unlikely' to sign a new contract extension at Manchester United amid interest from Paris Saint-Germain.

Talks between Pogba's representatives and United failed to find a resolution with reports claiming a concrete offer had been rejected by the France midfielder.

The 28-year-old has entered the final year of his current deal and United must now make a decision on whether to sell him this summer or allow him to see out his contract.

Paris Saint-Germain are interested in signing Pogba - but as yet, there has been no official bid or club-to-club contact.

Pogba, who can sign a pre-contract agreement with a foreign club in January, wants to assess all his options before deciding on what is likely to be the last big contract of his career.