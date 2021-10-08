Paul Pogba on Man Utd future and possible Juventus return: 'I'll decide in summer, let's see what happens'

Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba says he will decide his future in the summer but admits he enjoys life in Turin.

Pogba has been linked with a return to former club Juventus and will become a free agent at the end of the season if he does not sign a new deal at Old Trafford.

It is understood talks continue between Pogba's representatives and United and while no decision has been made, he is coming around to the idea of extending his stay in Manchester after seeing the arrivals of Cristiano Ronaldo, Raphael Varane and Jadon Sancho.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Highlights of the UEFA Nations League semi-final between Belgium and France

However, when asked about his future following France's victory over Belgium in the Nations League on Thursday, the 28-year-old told Sportmediaset: "I always speak to my former team-mates, such as Paulo [Dybala].

"I'm in Manchester, I still have a year left on my contract and then we'll see. I want to finish the season strongly and then we'll see what happens."

Asked if he was happy in Turin, Pogba replied: "Yes."

Image: Pogba won four consecutive Serie A titles with Juventus before returning to Manchester United in 2016

Last month, Pogba's agent Mino Raiola said the midfielder could return to Juventus when his contract expires.

Raiola told Italian TV channel Rai Sport: "Pogba's contract expires next year. We will talk to Manchester (United) and see.

"For sure Turin has remained in his heart and he cares a lot about these things. The possibility of returning to Juventus is there but it also depends on Juve."

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Pogba says France's 3-2 Nations League win over Belgium was a 'beautiful comeback' after the world champions came from 2-0 down to reach Sunday's final

Pogba made 124 appearances for Juventus during a four-year stint, having moved there from United following just three first-team appearances in the 2011-12 season.

He helped the Bianconeri to four consecutive Serie A titles, as well as two Coppa Italia and two Supercoppa Italiana successes and a Champions League final appearance, before returning to Old Trafford in an £89.3m deal in 2016.

Real Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain are among a number of clubs also interested in signing him on a pre-contract agreement in January.