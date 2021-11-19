Jesse Lingard: Manchester United contract talks stall and player believes matter is now closed

Jesse Lingard is expected to leave Manchester United after talks over a new contract stalled.

The 28-year-old's representatives are convinced his future lies away from Old Trafford and he will look to leave the club on a free transfer next summer or perhaps even on loan in January, having had a successful spell at West Ham last term.

Lingard has been keen to play regularly and still hopes to impress Gareth Southgate ahead of next year's World Cup, having been left out of the England manager's most recent squad and last summer's European Championships.

Image: Jesse Lingard could leave Manchester United in the summer on a free transfer

Yet his only start this season came in United's Carabao Cup third-round defeat to the Hammers, with each of his seven other appearances coming from the substitutes' bench.

Manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer continued to speak positively about Lingard on Friday, insisting "Jesse is training really hard and well. He's available.

"I'm not in his contract talks but he gives energy to the group every day. He wants to play as much as possible, all the players do. He's disappointed he's not played more.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Gareth Southgate says the decision to leave out Manchester United duo Jesse Lingard and Jadon Sancho was primarily due to their lack of game time

"He's done well when he's played for us. He knows with all the games coming up he's going to play a part."

With Solskjaer's future as United boss under heavy scrutiny following a poor run of just one win in six Premier League games, it remains to be seen whether Lingard could yet contribute to a turnaround in the run-up to Christmas.

Image: Lingard scored nine goals in 16 Premier League appearances for West Ham last season

But so far, despite United's recent form including home defeats to rivals Liverpool and Manchester City, Lingard has been given limited opportunities and played just over an hour of football in the league this season.

Hammers boss David Moyes, who tried to get Lingard back to the club in the summer, was coy when asked about the possibility of capitalising on the player's continued unsettledness at Old Trafford when the transfer window reopens.

"We really enjoyed having Jesse," Moyes said of a player who scored nine goals and contributed five assists in 16 appearances. "He made a great contribution. We've kicked on again. Jesse is a Man United player and it's for them to decide."