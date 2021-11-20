Manchester United striker Ella Toone signs new deal until June 2025

Manchester United striker Ella Toone has signed a new contract with the Women's Super League club until June 2025.

The 22-year-old England international joined United in 2018 and holds the records for appearances and goals with 83 and 36 respectively.

Toone made her international debut for England against Northern Ireland in February, and scored a hat-trick in last month's World Cup qualifier against Latvia.

The dream continues… to play for the club I love and support is the best feeling in the world. I couldn’t be prouder to have signed a new contract and am so grateful to everyone that’s supported me so far. Can’t wait for the rest of this journey 😍 Let’s keep marching on reds ❤️ pic.twitter.com/PwvL0fCs0f — Ella Toone (@ellatoone99) November 20, 2021

Toone tweeted: "The dream continues - to play for the club I love and support is the best feeling in the world.

"I couldn't be prouder to have signed a new contract and am so grateful to everyone that's supported me so far."

Manager Marc Skinner added: "I'm delighted that Ella (Toone) has signed a new contract with the club, she is a wonderful talent and her stats this season speak for themselves, she has been an integral part of the squad.

"She is so versatile as a player, and her ability to find pockets of space and manipulate the ball in tight areas is where she really shines as an attacking force.

"There is so much room to grow with Ella too, she is only 22-years-old and is always learning, so we know if she continues to work hard she will have such a bright future."