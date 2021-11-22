Manchester United: Michael Carrick says he will act as interim manager for as long as he is needed

Michael Carrick has said he will stand in as interim Manchester United manager for as long as he is needed.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was sacked on Sunday morning following United's 4-1 defeat at Watford, with Carrick placed in temporary charge while the club look for an interim manager to see them through until the end of the season, at which point the plan is to recruit a permanent boss.

Carrick has not been made aware of how long he will be at the Old Trafford helm for, with his focus simply being on getting the team ready for their vital Champions League clash with Villarreal on Tuesday night, where victory will see them through to the knockout stages.

"It's been literally just over 24 hours since everything's unfolded and the game is not much further away in terms of time, so that is my focus, all I am thinking about is the game tomorrow," he said at a press conference on Monday lunchtime.

"I'm ready to help the club for however long I'm needed. And then I'll go back to my job when someone else takes the job. I'm really looking forward to today and preparing the players.

"I'll give it my best. Hopefully we get some good results."

Confirmation of Solskjaer's sacking was announced on Sunday morning, but Carrick was not given any advance warning of the task that was about to placed on his shoulders.

"I found out at the training ground yesterday morning," Carrick added. "I don't think anyone knew any more. I spoke to (executive vice-chairman) Ed (Woodward) when I arrived but that's how it came about.

"It was a bit of a rush to organise training but it went really well, all things considered, and it was handled in a classy manner, especially from Ole.

"It shows the real class of the man and how humble he is."

Saturday's 4-1 defeat at Watford proved to be the final straw, but Solskjaer's exit had seemed inevitable after a string of bad results, highlighted by the 5-0 home defeat to Liverpool and the 2-0 derby loss to Manchester City.

Carrick, nonetheless, praised the impact the Norwegian had on the club during his three years in Manchester.

"First of all, it has been an emotional time for everyone at the club," he said. "I've been working with Ole now for three years and I've known him an awful lot longer. I know the person he is, the values he has, what he believes and how he treats people.

"To see Ole, unfortunately, lose his job yesterday was tough for me and tough for a lot of people at the club. You could tell by the emotion around the place yesterday what Ole meant to everyone.

"We understand and Ole understands it's a results business, so as much as you build the right foundations and environment and you show people the way, you sometimes don't get what you deserve."

Captain Harry Maguire, appearing alongside Carrick at the press conference to look ahead to the Villarreal match, said players needed to take responsibility for the results that had led to Solskjaer's exit.

"It's been a very hard time for the players, given the amount of respect that we have for the boss and what he's done for a lot of us over the last two-and-a-half years," Maguire said.

"Of course the players need to take responsibility for everything on the football field. We're the ones that cross that white line. We were in it together as a group - the management and players - and ultimately the manager has paid the price.

"We're all disappointed. We take huge responsibility. We haven't been good enough as individuals and as a collective. We spoke about that. Now we've got to look forward to get the club back to where it was."

Emery has sympathy for Solskjaer

Villarreal coach Unai Emery has sympathy for Solskjaer following his departure from United.

The two teams share the lead in Group F of the Champions League on seven points with two games remaining.

Emery said: "As a coach, you don't welcome the news that a colleague has lost his job. I have a lot of respect for Solskjaer because of his playing and coaching career. I've faced Solskjaer several times and, above all, I value him as a great person.

"When there's a coaching change, there's a reaction one way or another. The focus will be more on the players than on the bench.

"The players know, even though they are professional and must always deliver, that they have to show their faces, for Manchester (United), for the coach that left and the one that has arrived or will come. I expect a very good Manchester United because of their players and the significance of this game."

Emery is expecting a tough test from United on Tuesday and feels they will raise their standards in Europe.

"They will find an extra motivation as it's the Champions League. We know they are a strong team," he added.

"They need to win and I don't think there will be many changes. Perhaps certain tactical ones will be made, but we must be prepared to play against Cristiano Ronaldo, (Harry) Maguire, Bruno Fernandes, (David) De Gea and all the other great players that United have."