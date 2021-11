Ole Gunnar Solskjaer 'honoured' to have managed Manchester United but accepts it is time to 'step aside'

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer says he is "honoured and privileged" to have managed Manchester United but accepts he paid the price for not being able to "take the next step".

​​Solskjaer was sacked as United manager after an "embarrassing" 4-1 defeat at Watford in the Premier League on Saturday, with Paris Saint-Germain boss Mauricio Pochettino the club's top target to take over next summer.

United have confirmed Solskjaer's assistant Michael Carrick will be placed in temporary charge, with the club also revealing their intention to appoint an interim manager until the end of the season.

Speaking for the first time since his dismissal, Solskjaer told United's official website: "First of all, I want to thank the board and the owners for giving me the opportunity because it's not for everyone and I've had the opportunity.

"I'm so honoured and privileged to have been trusted to take the club forward, and I really hope that I leave it in a better state than when I came.

"It's one of those things you dream of in your life. When you've been a player, when you've been a reserve-team coach, the next job then, the only dream and the only thing you haven't done is to manage the club, and I have now.

"It's been a ball, it's been absolutely enjoyable from the first to the last minute, so I have to thank all the players because since I came in, they're top lads, top people. Some have come, some have gone, but all of them, they've been such an enjoyable bunch to work with.

"The board and the owners have backed me in [terms of] bringing good people in, good players in and I think, or I know, I leave this club with a better squad.

"I think everyone knows I've given everything for this club. This club means everything to me.

"I've made great friends, I've reconnected with some great friends, new staff coming in I've become really good friends with. The other staff that was here when I was there, we're good friends and we have connected and that's what it's about at a club like this.

"With the fans, they have been amazing. From day one at Cardiff until the last one now. [They've been] top, and we'll see each other again."

'Time for me to step aside'

Solskjaer signed a new three-year deal in July but leaves United after a run of five defeats in seven Premier League matches saw them fall 12 points behind leaders Chelsea.

United finished a distant second to Manchester City last season and lost the Europa League final to Villarreal after a marathon penalty shootout, a year after falling short in three cup semi-finals.

"I wanted us to take the next step to challenge for the league, to win trophies, but unfortunately I couldn't get the results we needed and it's time for me to step aside," the Norwegian said.

"Second place last season ahead of arguably one of the best teams in Europe (Liverpool), I think that's a great achievement as well.

"And we were so close in Europe. Sometimes that's the fine margin for you, one penalty."

Ole: I wish next manager all the best

Former Tottenham boss Pochettino is United's first choice as Solskjaer's permanent replacement, with Ajax head coach Erik ten Hag understood to be second on the club's shortlist.

Pochettino was heavily linked with United following his sacking by Spurs in November 2019 but eventually joined PSG in January 2021. Sky Sports News has been told Ten Hag would "100 per cent be interested in the job" in the summer, but both men have contracts until 2023.

"I want him to be successful," Solskjaer said of his successor. "Hopefully I've laid the foundations for that to happen because I know I'm good at what I'm doing.

"I'm 100 per cent sure to create a football environment, that's where I'm good at and at some point, I'll probably be back [working in football].

"I don't want to pre-empt anything but the two times I've left Molde, they've won the league the year after, so all the best to whoever takes over - that's the expectations.

"I know the foundation is there, I know they're ready to kick on and I'm sure they will."

Ole's journey 'at the wheel' ends without a trophy

Former United striker Solskjaer returned to the club initially as caretaker manager after the dismissal of Jose Mourinho in December 2018 and immediately produced an upturn in United's form - including the 3-1 win at Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League.

'Ole's at the wheel' became a trending topic as Solskjaer was appointed on a permanent basis in March 2019.

He was unable to lead United into the top four of the Premier League that season but did achieve third and second-place finishes in his two full seasons in charge.

However, Solskjaer failed to deliver silverware during his tenure, with the loss on penalties to Villarreal in last season's Europa League final being their best effort.

Neville: Ole couldn't get a performance out of them

Sky Sports' Gary Neville reflects on Solskjaer's dismissal:

"He has always had that result in the past that has pulled him out of the mire when you thought it might get a little bit too tricky for him. But this time the results have just got worse and worse. The worst thing has been the performances.

"Yesterday, some of the defending is absolutely woeful, the goalkeeper, the defenders. It is a back four or back five that have played together a number of times and Watford are not the best team in the league by a long stretch. They mauled Manchester United. Ole could not get a performance out of them in the end. The players looked drained of confidence.

"I am not surprised today that it has ended.

"The worst thing for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer would have been if he had become a bridge for a dark period in the club. Hopefully, it will be a bright future. They need to get the next appointment right. Maybe that will be at the end of the season."

