Ralf Rangnick close to becoming Manchester United interim manager

Ralf Rangnick is close to finalising a deal to become Manchester United interim manager until the end of the season.

Discussions are ongoing over a deal that would also see Rangnick remain at the club for two years beyond the end of the season in a consultancy role.

Rangnick, 63, is currently manager of sports and development for Lokomotiv Moscow and United remain in talks with the Russian club over an agreement to release him.

As it stands, Michael Carrick is still expected to be in charge for Sunday's Premier League game at Chelsea, live on Sky Sports.

Carrick has been placed in temporary charge while United conduct a thorough process to appoint an interim boss following the sacking of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer last week.

Former Barcelona head coach Ernesto Valverde and former Lyon head coach Rudi Garcia had also been considered for the interim role.

The club are planning to make a permanent appointment at the end of the season and Paris Saint-Germain boss Mauricio Pochettino is their first choice, with Ajax head coach Erik ten Hag also in their thinking.

November 28: Chelsea (a) - Premier League, kick-off 4.30pm, live on Sky Sports

December 2: Arsenal (h) - Premier League, kick-off 8.15pm

December 5: Crystal Palace (h) - Premier League, kick-off 2pm

December 8: Young Boys (h) - Champions League, kick-off 8pm

December 11: Norwich (a) - Premier League, kick-off 5.30pm, live on Sky Sports