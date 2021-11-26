Ralf Rangnick: Man Utd agree deal with Lokomotiv Moscow to appoint interim manager

Manchester United have reached an agreement in principle with Lokomotiv Moscow for Ralf Rangnick to become their interim manager.

Contracts are expected to be signed this weekend for Rangnick to take interim charge until the end of the season. The deal comes with a further two-year consultancy role.

Sky Sports News has learned United executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward pushed for the additional two years given Rangnick's level of expertise.

United strongly believe Rangnick will offer valuable insight and resource on the football side beyond the end of the season.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Former Manchester United midfielder Lee Sharpe is pleased the club 'seem to have a plan in order' and labelled Ralf Rangnick the 'ideal candidate' as interim manager.

Rangnick, who is being represented in the UK by Dr. Oliver Wendt, Scott Fisher, Mel Stein and Joel Macadar, will require a work permit before he can begin work.

Michael Carrick is still expected to be in charge for Sunday's Premier League game at Chelsea, live on Sky Sports.

Carrick was placed in temporary charge while United sought to appoint an interim boss following the sacking of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer on Sunday.

United are planning to make a permanent appointment at the end of the season and Paris Saint-Germain boss Mauricio Pochettino is their first choice, with Ajax head coach Erik ten Hag also in their thinking.

Carrick on Rangnick reports: I'm focused on Chelsea

Speaking to reporters on Friday, Carrick would not be drawn on reports that United are poised to name Rangnick as interim manager.

"From my point of view there's a lot of speculation and reports, but as I'm sitting here now I'm preparing the team for the game (against Chelsea on Sunday)," Carrick said.

"My head's in the game. I haven't got any more news to share with you on that front. I'm just looking forward to getting down to London to play against Chelsea."

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Michael Carrick insists he is not looking any further ahead than Sunday's match at Premier League leaders Chelsea

Leonardo: Poch staying at PSG - 'he never asked to leave'

Mauricio Pochettino has "never asked to leave" Paris Saint-Germain, despite speculation linking the coach with Manchester United, says the French club's sporting director Leonardo.

Pochettino is the first choice among the United hierarchy to become manager at Old Trafford next summer.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player European football expert Andy Brassell considers whether Mauricio Pochettino would want to join Manchester United as the club's manager if the club appoint Ralf Rangnick before him

The Argentine, linked with a return to former club Tottenham in the summer, said in midweek he is "so happy" at the French Ligue 1 leaders amid reports he could be persuaded to leave mid-season.

"I think it's important to clarify the situation given the amount of false information circulating. Mauricio Pochettino is under contract with the club until 2023," Leonardo told AFP.

"We do not want Pochettino to leave. He never asked to leave and no club contacted us in relation to him."

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player 'Unfortunately a good coach is coming to Manchester United' - Jurgen Klopp

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp believes Rangnick's expected arrival at arch-rivals Manchester United is "not good news for other teams".

Rangnick has had some influence on the Liverpool boss in terms of the pressing style which has been so successful for him and Klopp knows exactly what to expect.

"Unfortunately a good coach is coming to England, that's how it is, to Manchester United," he said.

"Ralf is obviously a really experienced manager. He built most famously two clubs from nowhere to proper threats and forces in Germany with Hoffenheim and Leipzig.

"United will be organised on the pitch, we should realise that - that's obviously not good news for other teams."