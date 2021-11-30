Man Utd vs Young Boys: Champions League match could move to neutral venue over Swiss quarantine rules

Manchester United's final Champions League group game against Swiss side Young Boys could be moved from Old Trafford to a neutral venue.

Switzerland changed their travel restrictions for UK arrivals at the weekend amid the emergence of the Omicron Covid variant, with anyone entering the country needing a negative Covid test and to quarantine for 10 days.

Young Boys are seeking clarity over whether a 10-day quarantine would be required for players and staff on their return from England, with the Group F fixture taking place on December 8.

"UEFA is in touch with the Football Association, the Swiss Football Association, as well as with the respective clubs in regards to this matter," a UEFA statement read.

"We will publish any further information if and when it is confirmed by the relevant authorities."

United have already secured their spot in the last 16, while Young Boys, who won the reverse fixture 2-1 in September, still hope to finish third and drop down to the Europa League knockouts.

UEFA is also looking at whether other upcoming Champions League, Europa League and Conference League fixtures could be impacted.

The European governing body added: "UEFA is in touch with all member associations and participating clubs involved in our competitions in regards to this matter. We will publish any further information impacting our matches if and when it is confirmed by the relevant authorities."

Image: Young Boys' Jordan Pefok scored an injury-time winner against Manchester United

The Covid pandemic saw UEFA publish regulations in 2020 in case fixtures were going to be affected.

Annex J of the regulations states: "If restrictions imposed by the national/local authorities of the visiting club's country apply to the visiting club's travel to play the match or its return home after the match, the home club must propose a suitable alternative venue which may be in a neutral country (within the territory of a UEFA member association) that would allow the match to take place and would not cause the visiting club any restrictions in either travel direction.

"If the home club fails to propose such suitable alternative venue, the UEFA administration will take a final decision on the match venue and/or match date. The home club will remain responsible for the organisation of the match and both clubs will share the related costs in equal measure."