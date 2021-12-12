Manchester United hit by 'small number' of Covid-19 cases among players and staff

Manchester United have recorded a "small number" of positive Covid-19 cases among players and staff following Saturday's Premier League match at Norwich.

United returned positive lateral flow tests ahead of training on Sunday, having all tested negative before the 1-0 victory at Carrow Road.

Training was adjusted to individual and non-contact sessions outdoors for those who returned negative tests.

The Premier League has been notified of the outbreak, but Tuesday's game away against Brentford remains scheduled to go ahead at this stage.

Tottenham saw their Europa Conference League game against Rennes last Thursday called off due to a number of positive Covid-19 cases among Spurs' players and staff, with the outcome of the match since referred to a disciplinary panel.

The outbreak also led to Sunday's Premier League game at Brighton being postponed after the club's first-team training centre was closed on Wednesday.

The government announced earlier this week fans will need to show proof of double vaccination or a negative test to attend sporting events with crowds of more than 10,000 people in England.

The rules are due to come into effect from December 15 as part of Covid 'plan B' measures, to curb the spread of the Omicron variant.