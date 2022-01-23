Manchester United Women's Millie Turner out indefinitely due to 'issue with artery in her neck'

Manchester United Women's Millie Turner is out for an "indefinite period" due to an issue with the artery in her neck.

Turner, who has made seven appearances in all competitions this season, was left out of the squad for Sunday's Women's Super League match against Tottenham.

And United say medical examinations revealed the problem in her neck.

We have issued an update on @MillieTurner_'s absence from today's squad ⬇️#MUWomen | #FAWSL — Manchester United Women (@ManUtdWomen) January 23, 2022

A club statement read: "Manchester United can confirm that Millie Turner will be unavailable for today's game and for an indefinite period, after recent medical investigations revealed an issue with the artery in her neck.

"Millie will continue to work closely with the club's medical team and specialists, which will involve modified training and reassessments in the coming weeks and months.

"Everyone at the club wishes Millie a speedy recovery."

Sky Sports to show Arsenal vs Man Utd in February

Last season's WSL champions Chelsea will go head to head with league leaders Arsenal live on Sky Sports this February, with Man Utd's visit to Arsenal also featuring.

Table-topping Arsenal, who suffered their first defeat of this WSL campaign against bottom-side Birmingham earlier this month, host Manchester United on Saturday February 5; kick off at 12.30pm.

Arsenal then travel to Kingsmeadow for a mouth-watering fixture against Chelsea on Friday February 11; kick-off 7.45pm.

Chelsea are currently five points behind Arsenal but they have a game in hand on the Gunners with next month's London derby shaping up to be a genuine six-pointer in the race for the title.

Both games will be shown on Sky Sports, with free match highlights available across Sky Sports' digital platforms.

Image: Man Utd's Marc Skinner and Ella Toone were rewarded for an impressive showing December

Manchester United manager Marc Skinner and forward Ella Toone won the Women's Super League (WSL) Manager and Player of the Month awards for December.

Manager of the Month Skinner oversaw two wins out of two in December, beating Brighton 2-0 and thrashing Aston Villa 5-0.

Skinner, who previously managed Birmingham City, joined United in the summer from US side Orlando Pride, replacing the outgoing Casey Stoney.

December's Player of the Month Toone played 90 minutes in the win at Brighton and scoring twice as United put five past Villa.

The 22-year-old forward has been in impressive form this season, recording five goals and five assists in 11 games to help United to third place in the WSL.

Toone has also found the net on a regular basis for England after making her debut last year, with six goals in just eight games.