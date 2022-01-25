Marcus Rashford and Jesse Lingard condemn antisemitism after being pictured with Wiley

Manchester United and England forward Marcus Rashford said he appreciates the image of him, Jesse Lingard and Wiley could have been "easily misconstrued"

Marcus Rashford has sought to reinforce his stance against all forms of racism

Marcus Rashford has said he "does not condone" antisemitism after being pictured with the rapper Wiley, with Jesse Lingard also reinforcing his opposition to racism.

Rashford, 24, was photographed with the grime artist, 43, and fellow England international Lingard, 29. The image is thought to have been taken on Sunday in Dubai where Wiley has been performing and a number of England footballers are currently on holiday.

Wiley was dropped by his management in 2020 after making a number of offensive, antisemitic comments on social media. The rapper, whose real name is Richard Kylea Cowie, has been banned from Twitter twice for his remarks too.

This picture has been brought to my attention which I understand now, given context, could easily be misconstrued. I would like to reinforce that I do not and will not condone discriminative language or behaviour of any kind aimed at the Jewish community or any other community. — Marcus Rashford MBE (@MarcusRashford) January 25, 2022

Manchester United forward Rashford, however, sought to reinforce his stance on all forms of racism on Twitter on Tuesday.

I’ve been made aware of a photo circulating currently, that can easily be misconstrued. I want to make it clear that I do not condone any form of racism whatsoever! — Jesse Lingard (@JesseLingard) January 25, 2022

His club-mate Lingard has also made a statement on the matter.

His team-mate Rashford was praised for speaking out against racism after he was the target of abuse following his missed penalty at the Euro 2020 final. He was awarded an MBE last year for his campaign to tackle child food poverty as well.

