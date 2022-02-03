Man Utd blocked Jesse Lingard from leaving in January; Asked if Mason Greenwood's arrest played a role in that decision, interim boss Ralf Rangnick said: "In a way, yes. But in the end the board told me that they could not find an agreement with any of the clubs interested in him."

Paul Pogba returns for Manchester United while Jesse Lingard is unavailable vs Middlesbrough in FA Cup

Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba will return from injury for Friday's FA Cup fourth-round tie against Middlesbrough, while Jesse Lingard is unavailable after being given time to "clear his mind".

Pogba has not featured for United since the start of November after suffering a thigh injury on international duty with France, and is in line to play under interim boss Ralf Rangnick for the first time.

"Yes, Paul will be part of the group," Rangnick said. "He might even be part of the starting XI."

United will be without Lingard, though, against Championship side Middlesbrough, as he takes some personal time after the board blocked him from leaving in January amid interest from Newcastle and West Ham.

"Jesse asked me and the club if he could have a couple of days off just to clear up his mind," added Rangnick. "He will be back in the group I suppose next Monday and part of the squad again."

Asked if Mason Greenwood's arrest and suspension was the reason Lingard was not allowed to leave, Rangnick said: "In a way, yes. But in the end the board told me that they could not find an agreement with any of the clubs interested in him.

"With the window closing, in the afternoon the board told me that they would want him to stay and for me that was a decision that I could fully understand and accept."

On Sunday, Greenwood was detained on suspicion of rape and assault after a woman alleging incidents of violence posted pictures and videos on social media.

Police were granted extra time on Monday to question the 20-year-old and he was further arrested on suspicion of sexual assault and threats to kill.

He has been released on bail pending further investigation.

United have said Greenwood will not train or play for the club "until further notice".

Rangnick in dark over Man Utd future amid Poch links

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player FREE TO WATCH: Highlights from Manchester United's win against West Ham in the Premier League.

Ralf Rangnick says he has "no idea" whether he will take over permanently at United next season, as speculation around Mauricio Pochettino becoming the next manager at Old Trafford intensifies.

When Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was sacked, Rangnick signed a deal to take temporary charge of the team until the end of the season, with a view to staying on in an advisory role for an additional two years.

United are searching for a successor to Solskjaer with Paris Saint-Germain boss Pochettino and Ajax head coach Erik Ten Hag the two leading candidates.

Talk of a potential move for Pochettino has heated up this week amid reports that the former Tottenham head coach is unhappy with the transfer dealings in Paris after they failed to sign Tanguy Ndombele.

Asked if he had discussed what his position at United will be after this season, Rangnick said: "I have no idea, my full focus is on developing and training the group.

"We have important games coming up in three different competitions, so I can not give any reasonable answer to that question. My focus is on the next couple of weeks and months and being as successful as we can be."

