Jesse Lingard's Deadline Day Man Utd exit did not materialise - is he in last chance saloon?

Whether it was Manchester United's refusal to strengthen a top-four rival, or unwillingness to boost a club with top-four ambitions in the near future, Deadline Day delivered a frustratingly familiar result for Jesse Lingard.

Instead of getting the chance to rekindle his sensational form from last season's loan at West Ham, or spearhead Newcastle United's push towards Premier League safety, Lingard remains at Old Trafford, his footballing home which has felt like anything but home for some time.

But while disappointment may be the overriding emotion the morning after the Deadline Day night before, what United's transfer business has done is present Lingard with one last final chance to salvage his career at the club.

The question is, with just four months remaining on his existing contract: can Lingard seize that chance?

An opening at last for Lingard?

Lingard might not have got his move away from Old Trafford this month, but others did.

The Deadline Day loan departure of Donny van de Beek to Everton, along with Anthony Martial's move to Sevilla earlier in the window, has trimmed down Ralf Rangnick's squad and, crucially, reduced competition in the areas Lingard operates.

Image: Jesse Lingard operates in the same areas of the field recently-departed duo Martial and Van de Beek

A look at Lingard's heatmap from his loan spell at West Ham last season illustrates the 29-year-old's proclivity to roam into attacking areas down the left flank, like Martial and, to a lesser extent, Van de Beek.

Their departures should come as welcome news to Lingard, a player who has featured just nine times in the Premier League this season, with all of those coming from the bench.

Image: Lingard's sensational loan at West Ham has failed in spark his Man Utd career into life this season

Even though they endured similar struggles for first-team action, with Martial and Van de Beek no longer at the club competition has decreased and Lingard remains one of few attacking options for Rangnick to turn to.

Lingard's challenge now is to force his way into his manager's thinking on a more consistent basis and, in a World Cup year, revitalise his and his club's fortunes in the same manner he did at West Ham, where he very nearly earned a place with England at Euro 2020.

Bruno the biggest barrier to success?

To pin Lingard's struggles this season on the presence of Van de Beek and Martial alone, and to suggest the path is suddenly clear for him to finally make an impact at United now the pair are no longer at Old Trafford, misses arguably the biggest hurdle placed in front him.

Lingard was given free rein while on loan at West Ham, and he thrived. He has not been afforded the same luxury since returning to Old Trafford, mainly due to United's dependence on the consistent Bruno Fernandes.

Fernandes has featured in all but one of Manchester United's Premier League matches this season - and with good reason.

Image: Bruno Fernandes remains Man Utd's preferred pick at No 10 - and his numbers suggest that isn't going to change soon

In a season of challenges which has seen Ole Gunnar Solskjaer relieved of his duties, the Portuguese remains United's go-to pick in the No 10 position, restricting the opportunities presented to Lingard.

Getting into the team and then into areas where he can display his talent, as opposed to summoning form beyond his skillset, could well prove to be Lingard's greatest challenge and determine whether these final four months of his existing United contract are his last.