Ralf Rangnick: Manchester United boss calls on team to maintain momentum ahead of Watford test

Manchester United interim manager Ralf Rangnick has urged his players to keep the pressure on their Champions League-chasing rivals by avenging the heavy defeat to Watford at Old Trafford on Saturday.

Rangnick replaced Ole Gunnar Solskjaer in November following United's chastening 4-1 loss at Vicarage Road and has overseen a recovery in the Premier League, picking up 25 points from 12 games to take the side from sixth to fourth.

Arsenal's dramatic 2-1 win against Wolves at the Emirates Stadium on Thursday night means United have a one-point lead on the Gunners, who have two games in hand on Rangnick's men.

Watford's own 4-1 home defeat to Crystal Palace on Wednesday has derailed their momentum following a fine 1-0 away victory at Aston Villa last weekend.

Rangnick insists his players must show the same fighting spirit as witnessed in the second half of their 1-1 draw with Atletico Madrid in the Champions League last 16 first leg in order to secure a much-needed three points in the race for a top-four place.

"It's very important but this is the case for almost every game we play in the future. We have to keep the momentum, win tomorrow against Watford and then be ready to face the top teams. We have to be prepared for tomorrow."

After hosting Watford, United visit Manchester City next Sunday, live on Sky Sports, before hosting Tottenham and taking on Liverpool later in March with both those games also in front of the Sky television cameras.

When asked whether March could prove a defining month, Rangnick added: "It could be but it only makes sense to take one game after another. The job now is to fully recover and play at the highest level possible tomorrow at home to win and then we have a full week to prepare for the derby."

Rangnick: Our fans are creative with songs

Image: Fans serenaded Anthony Elanga in Madrid

When Anthony Elanga rescued United with a late strike that salvaged a 1-1 draw at Atletico Madrid, the visiting English fans serenaded their new hero by singing "Came from Scandinavia, he's United's saviour". It was hard to disagree.

The Swedish teenager had not only pulled United back into a tie that was in danger of slipping away, but he has also emerged as a thrilling prospect for the Premier League club who are struggling for long-term solutions in attack.

Rangnick was asked about the song, and was pressed for reasons as to why his side were so poor in the first half in contrast to the second period in the Spanish capital.

"Yes, I know the song. Rhythm is a Dancer! I know that song and I know how creative our supporters are. The headlines are logical but it wasn't just him. The other subs helped to change the game, Matic included.

"We were too cautious and too static in the first half and Atletico were allowed to put pressure on us. This changed in the second half and this was one of the major reasons why we were able to equalise. In the final 10 minutes, we might well have won the game.

"It will be a tough game to play in three weeks but our full focus for now is on the Premier League and beating Watford on Saturday."

'Watford similar in style to us'

Image: Rangnick has lost just one of 12 league games

This will be Rangnick's first managerial meeting against Watford and Roy Hodgson.

The 63-year-old German spoke in glowing terms on the opposition manager and is looking forward to extending his fine record since arriving in the Premier League.

United have lost one of 12 league games since Rangnick was appointed - the joint-fewest defeats in the division since his first game on December 5.

"We've met quite a few times in the past, not in the last few years, but before then," Rangnick said on Hodgson.

"We know each other and I look forward to shaking his hand before and after the game. I don't think we've ever played against each other before. In the first two games, they played a 4-4-2 and since the third game they've played in a 4-3-3.

"Their style of football is similar, looking for transitional moments with fast strikers. We have to avoid transitional moments from them and be stable in defence while creating chances ourselves."

Man Utd drop Aeroflot sponsorship

Manchester United have dropped their commercial partnership with Russian state airline Aeroflot following the invasion of Ukraine.

The UK government has banned Aeroflot from flying in its airspace and Civil Aviation Authority had suspended its foreign carrier permit.

A Manchester United spokesperson said: "In light of events in Ukraine, we have withdrawn Aeroflot's sponsorship rights."

"We share the concerns of our fans around the world and extend our sympathies to those affected."

Aeroflot has been United's official carrier since 2013, and they regularly fly to European games using the airline.

United did not use Aeroflot for their game at Atletico Madrid on Tuesday. They changed their plans and used charter airline Titan Airways.

