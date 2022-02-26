Premier League top-four race for Champions League qualification analysed by form, fixtures and Sky Sports pundit Alan Smith

With Manchester City and Liverpool fighting for the title and Chelsea on course for a top-three finish, Man Utd, West Ham, Arsenal, Wolves and Tottenham look set to battle it out for a top-four finish.

As it stands, seven points divide fourth-placed Manchester United and eighth-placed Wolves, setting up what looks to be an intriguing race to qualify for next season's Champions League.

Here, we assess the runners and riders in the battle for fourth, their form and their fixtures until the end of the season...

The table...

The fixtures...

Manchester United

Position: 4th

Games played: 27

Points: 47

Top-four Sky Bet odds: 9/4

Active cup competitions: Champions League

Consecutive league wins at the start of Ralf Rangnick's interim tenure were followed by three wins in six to put Manchester United firmly back in the race for the top four.

After a disappointing loss to Wolves and a draw with Aston Villa, United bounced back with successive victories over Brentford and top-four rivals West Ham, however, dropped points at Burnley and at home to Southampton saw United wobble in their charge for a Champions League spot.

However, Man Utd picked up a vital 2-0 win at home to Brighton in what was a rearranged fixture from before Christmas. Cristiano Ronaldo broke a worrying scoring drought with Bruno Fernandes adding a second to fire United back into fourth spot.

United followed the win over Brighton with a thrilling 4-2 victory at rivals Leeds, but they stuttered once again with a 0-0 draw with Watford at Old Trafford.

They now enter a tricky second part of the season, with clashes against fellow top-four contenders in March and April. Having reduced the size of their squad with the departures of Anthony Martial, Amad Diallo and Donny van de Beek (all on loan) in January, United face a huge test of their Champions League credentials.

Key fixtures: Man City (A) - Sunday Mar 6; kick-off 4.30pm (live on Sky Sports), Tottenham (H) - Saturday Mar 12; kick-off 5.30pm (live on Sky Sports), Liverpool (A) - Sunday Mar 20; kick-off 4.30pm (live on Sky Sports), Leicester (H) - Saturday Apr 2; kick-off 3pm, Arsenal (A) - Saturday Apr 23; kick-off 3pm, Chelsea (H) - Sunday May 15; kick-off 3pm.

Arsenal

Position: 5th

Games played: 24

Points: 45

Top-four Sky Bet odds: 1/1

Active cup competitions: None

Arsenal endured a torrid opening to the campaign, losing their first three matches to suffer their worst start to a season in 67 years. They were rock bottom of the Premier League with Mikel Arteta under pressure, but the Spaniard has overseen a remarkable recovery at the Emirates Stadium.

The Gunners currently sit in fifth and have two games in hand on Manchester United. Their contentious New Year's Day defeat to Man City brought to an end a run of four successive - and impressive - wins.

Their draw against Burnley prevented them from making further ground on the top four, but a gutsy win at Wolves - achieved despite another red card - and two 2-1 home wins over Brentford and again over Wolves have moved them one point behind fourth-placed Man Utd.

Having been knocked out of the Carabao Cup by Liverpool, Arsenal are no longer competing in any cup competitions and will be dedicating their efforts solely on achieving a coveted spot in the Champions League.

Key fixtures: Leicester (H) - Sunday Mar 13; kick-off 4.30pm (live on Sky Sports), Liverpool (H), Wednesday Mar 16; kick-off 8.15pm (live on Sky Sports), Brighton (H), Saturday April 9; kick-off 3pm, Manchester United (H), Saturday April 23; kick-off 3pm, West Ham (A) - Saturday April 30; kick-off 3pm, Chelsea (A) - TBC, Tottenham (A) - TBC

West Ham

Position: 6th

Games played: 26

Points: 42

Top-four Sky Bet odds: 16/1

Active cup competitions: Europa League and FA Cup

West Ham had a fantastic start to the season. Under David Moyes, the Hammers were flying high and looked real contenders for the top four. Despite wins at home against Liverpool and Chelsea though, they suffered a bit of a blip with back-to-back defeats to Wolves and Man City in November before successive defeats to Arsenal and Southampton in December.

They responded well, though, and wins against Watford, Crystal Palace and Norwich put them firmly back in the race for Champions League qualification. But defeat to Manchester United on January 22 saw them concede fourth place on a weekend in which Arsenal dropped points and Tottenham lost to Chelsea.

The win over Watford got them back on track, but subsequent draws against Leicester and Newcastle have seen their top-four bid stutter.

West Ham's run-in to the season looks tricky, with trips to Liverpool, Tottenham, Chelsea and Brighton to come. They also face Wolves, Arsenal and Man City at home.

If they are going to reach the top four, West Ham will have to do it the hard way.

Key fixtures: Wolves (H) - Sunday; kick-off 2pm (live on Sky Sports), Liverpool (A) - Saturday Mar 5; kick-off 5.30pm (live on Sky Sports), Tottenham (A) - Sunday Mar 20; kick-off 2pm (live on Sky Sports), Chelsea (A) - Saturday Apr 23; kick-off 3pm, Arsenal (H) - Saturday Apr 30; kick-off 3pm, Man City (H) - Sunday May 15; kick-off 3pm, Brighton (A) - Sunday May 22, kick-off 4pm.

Tottenham

Position: 7th

Games played: 25

Points: 42

Top-four Sky Bet odds: 3/1

Active cup competitions: FA Cup

The wheels looked like they had come off Tottenham's top-four challenge under Antonio Conte following three straight league defeats, but a stunning 3-2 win at Manchester City had got Spurs dreaming again of returning to the Champions League.

However, defeat at Burnley in midweek put another significant dent in Spurs' bid for a top-four finish as Conte called into question his own future at the club.

Spurs do have two games in hand on United and West Ham, after their fixture list was complicated by postponements since Conte's arrival, and a 4-0 win over Leeds in their last outing has given them a glimmer of hope once again.

There are some pivotal matches coming up too as they face top-four rivals United at Old Trafford and host West Ham in March, while a date is still to be confirmed for the rearranged north London derby against Arsenal.

The games in hand still gives Spurs, who are still battling in the FA Cup as they look for their first silverware since 2008, a glimmer of hope, but there is much work to be done, especially when it comes to consistency following those consecutive damaging defeats against Chelsea, Southampton and Wolves, and then the defeat at Burnley.

Key fixtures: Manchester United (A) - Saturday Mar 12; kick-off 5.30pm (live on Sky Sports), West Ham (H) - Sunday Mar 20; kick-off 2pm (live on Sky Sports), Brighton (H) - Saturday Apr 16; kick-off 3pm, Leicester (H) - Saturday Apr 30; kick-off 3pm, Liverpool (A) - Saturday May 7; kick-off 3pm, Arsenal (H) - TBC

Wolves

Position: 8th

Games played: 25

Points: 40

Top-four Sky Bet odds: 33/1

Active cup competitions: None

Wolves had a rocky opening to the season with three successive 1-0 losses under new manager Bruno Lage that left them 18th in the league. One of those losses came against Nuno Espirito Santo's Tottenham, who had left last season to take charge of the north London club.

However, Lage has since overseen an improvement in his side's form with impressive victories against Aston Villa, West Ham and Brighton. Though they are the third-lowest scoring team in the division with 19 Premier League goals, their defensive nous has been a key component of their rise up the table. They have conceded just 20 times this season, a record that is bettered only by leaders Man City and Chelsea.

Their start to 2022 was impressive, with successive victories over Manchester United, Southampton and Brentford.

Home and away defeats to Arsenal are setbacks, but they did immediately respond to the loss at Molineux to the Gunners with key victories over Tottenham and Leicester that keeps them firmly in the hunt for Champions League football.

They now face a trip to West Ham on Super Sunday and victory can put them back in the race again.

Key fixtures: West Ham (A) - Sunday Feb 27; kick-off 2pm (live on Sky Sports); Man City (H) - Saturday Apr 16; kick-off 3pm; Brighton (H) - Saturday Apr 30; kick-off 3pm; Chelsea (A) - Saturday May 7; kick-off 3pm; Liverpool (A) - Sunday May 22; kick-off 4pm

What are the pundits saying?

Sky Sports' Gary Neville:

"It is a big month for Manchester United and that month is going to define the season in terms of finishing in the top four and progressing in the Champions League.

"They are playing Atletico Madrid away on Wednesday; they have got Tottenham, Liverpool, Manchester City coming up.

"But the test is now the next month. This period was always going to come and it is here. They have got to stop those mad moments, those five-minute periods where they concede two goals, because if you concede two against City, Liverpool or Atletico, you are out of the game. I think this [the game against Leeds] is a warning sign.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player FREE TO WATCH: Highlights from Manchester United's win against Leeds United in the Premier League.

"Manchester United needed these points in the bag. It is inconceivable that, coming out of Tottenham at home, Manchester City away and Liverpool away that they are going to get seven to nine points. As a United fan, I hope they do, but they could easily come out of those three games with four points or five points or three points - you don't know. They are the type of games in any season over the last five or 10 years you could lose.

"If you are Ralf Rangnick, you have got to plan that you are going to drop points in those three matches, not that you would foresee it or want it, but it could happen. These points that he has got from these last few matches will be needed. Arsenal have still got games in hand, as have Tottenham. There's a long way to go, but Manchester United are in a decent position.

"If you had said to me when Rangnick took over with the run of fixtures that they have got, this is where I would have wanted them to have been, maybe a point or two in front. I still don't think it is plain-sailing and I still think it could turn quite quickly as I don't think it is stable behind the scenes at all."

Sky Sports' Roy Keane:

"I think United will be fine for fourth, I really do. There's been lots of noises about players wanting to leave, contract situations with Pogba and Jesse Lingard, and people like that. Focus on the next few months, big few months for Man United, try and get fourth.

"They've a big European game coming up, focus on that, and then regroup again in the summer regarding obviously a manager, they'll be looking at recruitment, but keep their heads and keep focused and they should be OK."

Sky Sports' Jamie Carragher:

"Conte must take credit [for the win at City] and I feel he took a lot of credit earlier on in his time at Tottenham, coming in with nine games unbeaten but of late it hasn't been of the standard required. Some of the players have let themselves down as well.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player FREE TO WATCH: Highlights from Tottenham's win at Manchester City in the Premier League.

"We know they're not at the same level to compete week in, week out with the top teams due to their inconsistency and that's where the frustration comes from the manager but I feel for Spurs a little bit as a club when you hear their manager come out and speak like he's not quite on board.

"I was surprised he took the Spurs job only because they're not ready to win right now. So if Conte is to stay at Spurs and make it successful it's going to have to be a longer job than he's had elsewhere.

"It's a different remit so if he gets behind the longer-term project and gets the funds he can take Tottenham back to being a major force or certainly where they were under Mauricio Pochettino."

Watch the race for Champions League qualification unfold live on Sky Sports.