Bruno Fernandes: Manchester United midfielder signs four-year contract at Old Trafford

Bruno Fernandes has signed a new four-year contract with Manchester United, with the option to extend for a further year.

The initial deal Fernandes signed when switching from Sporting Lisbon in January 2020 was for five and a half years with the option of a further 12 months, but he has now signed an improved contract until June 2026.

Fernandes told the club's official website: "From the moment that I joined Manchester United, I have had a special relationship with the club and our amazing fans. I grew up watching this team, dreaming of getting the chance to play here one day.

"That dream is now a reality and an honour.

"Even after two years, it still feels amazing to step out at Old Trafford, to hear the fans sing my song and to score in front of the Stretford End. It is a true privilege to wear this shirt and to fight for our incredible club.

"There is so much more that I want to achieve here, and I know that is the same for the rest of the squad and staff. More than anything, we want to give the fans the success that they deserve.

"We have shared some great moments over the last years, but the best is yet to come from myself and this team."

John Murtough, football director, added: "Everyone is well aware of Bruno's importance to Manchester United. His goals and assists record is phenomenal and he has performed remarkably consistently since he joined the club.

"Bruno's work-rate, dedication and fantastic attitude are exactly what we want from a Manchester United player. He is the ultimate professional with many fantastic attributes to drive the high standards required to play for this great club.

"Bruno, like everyone across the football club, remains hugely ambitious and determined to deliver sustained success on the pitch to get us back to challenging for titles."

The 27-year-old was the club's standout player during his first 18 months at Old Trafford, and has won the Sir Matt Busby Player of the Year award twice

Fernandes has made 117 appearances for United and scored 49 goals in all competitions since moving from Sporting.

He also scored both goals for Portugal in midweek to secure his country's place at the 2022 World Cup, beating North Macedonia 2-0 in their play-off.

Fernandes will begin his new era at Manchester United when the Premier League returns to Sky Sports as they take on Leicester from 5pm with kick-off at 5.30pm.

'Timing odd' for new Fernandes deal with many other issues to sort

Analysis from Sky Sports News senior reporter Melissa Reddy:

Of all the matters Manchester United need to work through, tying down Bruno Fernandes on a new contract with improved terms would be far down the list.

The player's previous deal had three years to run with the option of a further 12 months, and the development purely revolves around financially rewarding him for his influence under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and underlining his status in the squad.

It will be one less thing to tick off on United's long to-do list, but it was not pressing. With the identity of the next permanent manager still unknown - whether he would see Fernandes as core as the new contract would reflect will be intriguing given the midfielder's drop in form - and so many big question marks around the squad, the timing is odd.

While progress is being made on the dugout front, with Erik ten Hag formally interviewed over taking charge of the club, United need to have more certainty in place over the make-up of the team.

The attack and midfield need surgery, with the acceptance from the recruitment group that adding the right striker and anchor in the centre of the park is imperative.

Paul Pogba, Jesse Lingard, Edinson Cavani and Juan Mata may leave in the summer, while Marcus Rashford's future is uncertain. The England international's performances have been well below par, but while he can point to being played through injury as a semi-defence, Fernandes, Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Harry Maguire have also been levels below expectation.

What happens with loaned-out pair Anthony Martial and Donny van de Beek? Or Dean Henderson, Eric Bailly and Nemanja Matic?

Then there is the Cristiano Ronaldo conundrum, as well as a clutch of deals that expire next summer.

When held up against the greater scheme of things, the Fernandes development is a small one.

Fernandes still bucking team form?

Manchester United are suffering a tumultuous campaign after a second-place Premier League finish last season morphed into a severe decline in form - culminating with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer losing his job in November last year.

Fernandes arrived at Old Trafford with a fanfare in January, 2020 and immediately delivered with league-topping attacking returns and talismanic displays - instantly making him the man United turned to.

When factoring in the team's overall dip this season, Fernandes has, arguably, continued to perform with 15 goal involvements in the Premier League - only five players in the division have more - and creating a league-high 66 chances from open play.

Broken down, only Cristiano Ronaldo has scored more goals and Paul Pogba has carved more assists at United. The 27-year-old has made more touches and passes in the final third than any player at the club and regained possession in the final third a team-topping 23 times.

Has the team's dip affected Fernandes, or has his dip affected the team? The question alone underlines his importance and his returns remain impressive during a troubled season - and a new five-year contract suggests the hierarchy agrees.