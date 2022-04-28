Ralf Rangnick set to be announced as Austria manager but will continue Man Utd consultancy role until 2024

Ralf Rangnick is set to be announced as the next manager of Austria, but will continue in his Manchester United consultancy role until 2024.

Rangnick, 63, replaced Ole Gunnar Solskjaer at the club at the end of November, agreeing to take temporary charge of the team until the summer, before remaining in a consultancy role for two more years.

However, results have been disappointing under Rangnick, with United currently sixth in the Premier League, six points behind Arsenal in the fourth and final Champions League spot for next season as the campaign draws to a close.

Ajax manager Erik ten Hag was recently announced as United's permanent boss for next season, although the German will, as planned, still stay on as a consultant despite his new position until 2024.

Rangnick, however, is yet to sign a contract with Austria and the last few details are still being negotiated.

The Austrian FA (ÖFB) will hold an executive committee meeting on Friday morning, though, when Rangnick's potential appointment is expected to be given formal approval by board members, and an announcement could follow shortly after.

At the beginning of the month, the OFB had to officially deny approaching Rangnick over their vacant managerial position.

Austrian daily Kurier, which originally broke the news of Rangnick's appointment on Thursday, claimed that sporting director Peter Schottel had travelled to Manchester to offer him the chance to coach the national side.

"Clarification: There was no meeting between ÖFB sports director Peter Schottel and Ralf Rangnick, coach of Manchester United," the OFB wrote on their official Twitter feed at the time.

Austria are looking for a new boss after Franco Foda resigned from his position following their 2-0 defeat to Wales earlier this month which denied them a spot at the World Cup in Qatar.

United are yet to hold talks with Rangnick over what the 63-year-old's influence at the club would be going forward.