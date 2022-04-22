David Moyes says Erik ten Hag has shown his quality at Ajax and believes his managerial style will enhance the competition in the Premier League.
Jamie Redknapp says the Manchester United fans will need to be patient with Erik ten Hag following his appointment as manager.
Sky Sports News' Kaveh Solhekol and Dharmesh Sheth debate whether Manchester United got their recruitment process right in their quest to appoint a new manager.
Gary Neville says Erik ten Hag won't be under pressure to win trophies for at least three years, such is the scale of the rebuild job he has at Manchester United.
Manchester United have appointed Ajax boss Erik ten Hag as their new manager, to replace interim Ralf Rangnick at the end of the season.
Gary Neville expects Erik ten Hag to be given time at Manchester Utd but admits that he has a huge job on his hands.
Gary Neville says new manager Erik ten Hag will have to repair the long-term damage that has been done by recent poor performances.
Gary Neville says Erik ten Hag will need to be given time to bring back success to Manchester United in the shape of trophies.
Tottenham head coach Antonio Conte says the Manchester United manager's job is as big a job as any in football.
Watford head coach Roy Hodgson believes Erik ten Hag could prove to a 'wonder manager' at Manchester United.
Dutch football Journalist Michael Stratham explains what Manchester United players should expect from their new manager Erik ten Hag.
Sky Sports' chief reporter Kaveh Solhekol reveals why former England manager Steve McClaren is likely to be part of Erik ten Hag's backroom staff and what to expect from the new Manchester United manager.
Jamie Carragher gives his thoughts on the newly appointed Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag and predicts what the future could hold for the Manchester side.
Dutch football expert Marcel van der Kraan describes what to expect from the next Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag.
Erik ten Hag is Manchester United's chosen candidate to lead the club and the Dutchman must waste no time in tackling several pressing issues.
Jaap Stam believes there's a big difference between the Premier League and the Eredivisie but expects Erik ten Hag to be successful at Manchester United.
Sky Sports chief reporter Kaveh Solhekol explains why Erik ten Hag has been hired as Manchester United manager and why his hiring might be a risk.
Jamie Carragher says he's "excited" to see Erik ten Hag in the Premier League - but says the new Man Utd boss will have to make "brave" decisions.
After Ralf Rangnick said Man Utd need up to 10 new players following the 4-0 thrashing at Liverpool, we want to know who you think should stay or leave this summer.
Ralf Rangnick reckons Man Utd will need 10 new players but the rebuild doesn't stop there, with changes on and off the field required...