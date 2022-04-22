Football Man Utd Appoint Ten Hag

Football 22/04/22 3:30pm

Moyes: Ten Hag will be good for the league

David Moyes says Erik ten Hag has shown his quality at Ajax and believes his managerial style will enhance the competition in the Premier League.
Football 21/04/22 6:34pm

Redknapp: Ten Hag will need time

Jamie Redknapp says the Manchester United fans will need to be patient with Erik ten Hag following his appointment as manager.
Football 21/04/22 5:55pm

Have Man Utd got their recruitment process right?

Sky Sports News' Kaveh Solhekol and Dharmesh Sheth debate whether Manchester United got their recruitment process right in their quest to appoint a new manager.
Gary Neville 21/04/22 3:58pm

Neville: Before trophies, Ten Hag must restore Man Utd pride

Gary Neville says Erik ten Hag won't be under pressure to win trophies for at least three years, such is the scale of the rebuild job he has at Manchester United.
Manchester United 21/04/22 3:50pm

Man Utd appoint Ten Hag: 'I am determined to deliver success'

Manchester United have appointed Ajax boss Erik ten Hag as their new manager, to replace interim Ralf Rangnick at the end of the season.
Football 21/04/22 3:03pm

Neville expects Ten Hag to be given time at Man Utd

Gary Neville expects Erik ten Hag to be given time at Manchester Utd but admits that he has a huge job on his hands.
Football 21/04/22 2:51pm

Neville: Ten Hag must repair damage of heavy defeats

Gary Neville says new manager Erik ten Hag will have to repair the long-term damage that has been done by recent poor performances.
Football 21/04/22 2:49pm

Neville: Give Ten Hag 3-4 years to win trophies

Gary Neville says Erik ten Hag will need to be given time to bring back success to Manchester United in the shape of trophies.
Football 21/04/22 2:25pm

Conte: Man Utd a big job for anyone in football

Tottenham head coach Antonio Conte says the Manchester United manager's job is as big a job as any in football.

Football 21/04/22 2:00pm

Hodgson: Ten Hag could be a 'wonder' coach

Watford head coach Roy Hodgson believes Erik ten Hag could prove to a 'wonder manager' at Manchester United.
Football 21/04/22 1:54pm

What should players expect from Erik ten Hag?

Dutch football Journalist Michael Stratham explains what Manchester United players should expect from their new manager Erik ten Hag.
Football 21/04/22 1:15pm

Could McClaren be part of Ten Hag's backroom staff?

Sky Sports' chief reporter Kaveh Solhekol reveals why former England manager Steve McClaren is likely to be part of Erik ten Hag's backroom staff and what to expect from the new Manchester United manager.
Football 21/04/22 12:41pm

Carragher: I would have gone for Ten Hag

Jamie Carragher gives his thoughts on the newly appointed Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag and predicts what the future could hold for the Manchester side.
Football 21/04/22 12:25pm

Ten Hag 'brought Total Football to Champions League'

Dutch football expert Marcel van der Kraan describes what to expect from the next Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag.
Football 21/04/22 11:45am

What must Ten Hag solve at Man Utd?

Erik ten Hag is Manchester United's chosen candidate to lead the club and the Dutchman must waste no time in tackling several pressing issues.
Football 21/04/22 11:36am

Stam outlines Ten Hag's challenge to adapt at Man Utd

Jaap Stam believes there's a big difference between the Premier League and the Eredivisie but expects Erik ten Hag to be successful at Manchester United.

Football 21/04/22 11:33am

Is Ten Hag a risk for Manchester United?

Sky Sports chief reporter Kaveh Solhekol explains why Erik ten Hag has been hired as Manchester United manager and why his hiring might be a risk.
Jamie Carragher 21/04/22 11:10am

Ten Hag Q&A: Carra's verdict on incoming Man Utd boss

Jamie Carragher says he's "excited" to see Erik ten Hag in the Premier League - but says the new Man Utd boss will have to make "brave" decisions.
Manchester United 21/04/22 10:25am

VOTE: Who should stay or leave Man Utd this summer?

After Ralf Rangnick said Man Utd need up to 10 new players following the 4-0 thrashing at Liverpool, we want to know who you think should stay or leave this summer.
Melissa Reddy 21/04/22 10:00am

Why the scale of Man Utd rebuild is frightening

Ralf Rangnick reckons Man Utd will need 10 new players but the rebuild doesn't stop there, with changes on and off the field required...

