Arsenal 3-1 Man Utd: Cristiano Ronaldo's 100th Premier League goal not enough to stop Gunners

Cristiano Ronaldo scored his 100th Premier League goal but it was not enough to stop Arsenal moving into fourth thanks to a 3-1 victory over Manchester United at the Emirates Stadium.

Ronaldo, who was starting for the first time since the announcement of the death of his newborn son, scored his landmark goal in the 34th minute as he pulled a goal back for Man Utd after they fell behind following Nuno Tavares' early goal (3) and Bukayo Saka's penalty.

Despite trailing, United produced a vastly-improved performance from their 4-0 drubbing at the hands of Liverpool in midweek, and they were gifted a penalty of their own early in the second half after Tavares' inexplicable handball.

However, they failed to take advantage as Bruno Fernandes' spot-kick hit the outside of the post, and it proved a costly miss as Granit Xhaka produced a thunderbolt of a strike to secure what could be a crucial victory in Arsenal's bid to qualify for next season's Champions League.

Victory sees the Gunners move into fourth spot in the Premier League and three points ahead of their north London rivals Tottenham, who travel to Brentford, live on Sky Sports from 5pm this evening (kick-off 5.30pm).

Meanwhile, defeat is a catastrophic blow to Ralf Rangnick's side's own hopes of securing Champions League football for next season. United, who announced the appointment of Erik ten Hag as manager for next season on Thursday, are now six points behind the fourth-placed Gunners, having played a game more.

How Arsenal laid down a huge marker in the race for fourth...

Arsenal took the lead inside three minutes. Man Utd's defence were not allowed to settle as Raphael Varane and Diogo Dalot failed to clear a simple cross, allowing Saka a shot on goal. David de Gea did well to get a hand to the strike, but he could only turn the ball into the path of Tavares, who reacted first to tap in the rebound.

As was the case at Anfield on Tuesday evening, with seven minutes on the clock, supporters inside the Emirates Stadium stood to applaud in support of Ronaldo after the tragic news of the death of his newborn son.

Team news Arsenal made just one alteration from their win at Chelsea as Cedric Soares replaced Rob Holding, with Mikel Arteta also reverting to a back four.

Manchester United captain Harry Maguire was dropped to the bench for the Premier League trip to top-four rivals Arsenal.The England defender received a bomb threat last week and was taken out of the firing line at the Emirates Stadium as one of five changes from the galling 4-0 loss at Liverpool on Tuesday night. Fit-again Raphael Varane replaced Maguire while Cristiano Ronaldo returned from compassionate leave to lead the line as interim boss Ralf Rangnick scrapped the three-man defence which suffered at Anfield. Jadon Sancho, Alex Telles and Scott McTominay also came in as Phil Jones, Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Marcus Rashford were on the bench.

Despite the early setback of Tavares' goal, United reacted well to going behind. They looked a real threat on the break and Dalot hit the crossbar with a long-range effort as Arsenal also struggled defensively.

However, Arsenal extended their advantage as Martin Odegaard picked out Saka, who was bundled to the ground inside the box before the ball fell loose to Eddie Nketiah, who ticked the ball home.

The Arsenal celebrations were initially cut short as the effort was ruled out for offside by VAR, but the cheers from the home fans were there again moments later as the technology took another look at the challenge on Saka by Alex Telles. Referee Craig Pawson was sent over to the pitchside monitor and eventually awarded the penalty to Arsenal, with Saka once again stepping up as he did at Chelsea on Wednesday night to slot home.

It was all going to plan for Arsenal, but United did remain a threat and they managed to pull a goal straight back as Ronaldo got in between Tavares and Gabriel to turn home a Nemanja Matic cross from close-range for his landmark goal.

The United pressure continued after the break and moments after the restart it was United's turn to be get a penalty. Tavares' outstretched arm clearly blocked the ball and Pawson pointed to the spot with VAR backing up the decision.

However, the opportunity was spurned as Fernandes saw his penalty hit the outside of Aaron Ramsdale's post and bounce away to safety.

Ronaldo then saw a goal ruled out for a marginal offside before Dalot's shot was tipped onto the post by the outstretched hand of Ramsdale as Arsenal somehow clung on.

In the end, United's spirited challenge was ended as Arsenal grabbed a crucial fourth goal. Mohamed Elneny teed up midfield partner Xhaka, who unleashed a left-footed thunderbolt from 25 yards to lift the roof off the Emirates Stadium and help his side lay down a huge marker in the race to finish in the top four.

West Ham United

Arsenal Sunday 1st May 4:00pm Kick off 4:30pm

Arsenal face a trip to London rivals West Ham in the Premier League next Sunday, live on Sky Sports; kick-off 4.30pm.

Up next for Manchester United is another game against London opposition as they face Chelsea at Old Trafford on Thursday, live on Sky Sports, kick-off 7.45pm.

Manchester United

Chelsea Thursday 28th April 7:00pm Kick off 7:45pm

May 1 - West Ham (a), live on Sky Sports

May 8 - Leeds (h), live on Sky Sports

May 12 - Tottenham (a), live on Sky Sports

May 16 - Newcastle (a), live on Sky Sports

May 22 - Everton (h)

April 28 - Chelsea (h), live on Sky Sports

May 2 - Brentford (h), live on Sky Sports

May 7 - Brighton (a), live on Sky Sports

May 22 - Crystal Palace (a)