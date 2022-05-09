Gary Neville's Manchester United verdict: Bryan Robson didn't get a send-off, why should Jesse Lingard?

Gary Neville feels Jesse Lingard does not have a "god-given right" to a send-off at Manchester United, stressing the point that legendary players like Bryan Robson did not get an Old Trafford farewell.

Speaking on The Gary Neville Podcast, the former United defender talks about the "nonsense" surrounding the furore regarding Lingard not playing in his final game at Old Trafford, and his thoughts on the United fans chanting 'you're not fit to wear the shirt' at the players during the 4-0 weekend defeat at Brighton.

'Why should Lingard get a send-off when Bryan Robson didn't?'

Neville said: "There was a lot of nonsense spoken about Lingard. He's been at the club a long time and done a good job. But I've seen Bryan Robson and Steve Bruce not play in their last games for the club and not get a send-off in cup finals.

"They were both great captains and one of them probably is the greatest captain Manchester United have ever had.

"They didn't get the send-off they wanted so I'm not sure why Lingard deserved it.

"I was thrown away in West Brom in a toilet - sometimes it just doesn't work out, Jesse!

"To feel like you've a god-given right to get some minutes on the pitch based on how they played. Not one of them, other than David de Gea and Cristiano Ronaldo, can complain about what will happen to them this summer."

Nev reacts to the 'you're not fit to wear the shirt' chants

Neville said: "It's been a shocking few months. I can't wait for the season to end and to stop talking about them. I was delighted not to be on the Brighton game before it, during it and after it. I can't watch them because it doesn't represent anything that a football club should be, let alone Manchester United.

"The players are only damaging themselves to a point where the fans won't forget. They were singing 'you're not fit to wear the shirt" - I have never, ever, heard United fans resort to that chant. That's a chant you would hear at QPR a few years ago or Sunderland when the fans were walking out. I have never known a United fanbase turn on a team like this one. It's now really clear the players have thrown the towel in. They really have. It's been a disgrace for a couple of months. It's embarrassing.

"Ten Haag has got a massive job to do."