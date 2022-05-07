Ralf Rangnick apologises for 'terrible' Manchester United performance as they are 'humiliated' at Brighton

Ralf Rangnick apologised to Manchester United supporters after he said his "terrible" side were "humiliated" in the 4-0 defeat to Brighton.

Brighton thrashed United at the Amex Stadium to ensure the visitors will finish the season with their worst points total in the Premier League era.

When asked if the performance was the worst of his tenure, Rangnick told Sky Sports: "Yes, it was from the first to the last minute.

"We were second best. We can only apologise to the supporters. It was a terrible performance and a humiliating defeat.

"We gave them too much time, too much space. We couldn't get into a position to stop them playing through our lines. The game plan was completely different. We told the players to be as compact as possible and then to release pressure on them. We couldn't stop them.

"I don't think the players ignored the game plan but they weren't able to stop them. We gave them too much space and time. When you give technically good players this space, this is what can happen.

"In the second half we took the risk to bring on Cavani to play as a second striker, but in hindsight it was too much of a risk to play in a 4-4-2 against them but we had to change the energy. Today we were second best.

"As a team we didn't defend at all. We couldn't stop them."

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player FREE TO WATCH: Highlights from Brighton's win against Manchester United.

Manchester United's supporters packed out the away end at the Amex but their anger towards the team was easy to hear after they side conceded the fourth goal, chanting en masse: "You're not fit to wear the shirt."

When asked about the chanting, captain for the day Bruno Fernandes agreed with the supporters.

He told Sky Sports: "What we did, and by myself, was not enough to be in a Manchester United shirt. I accept that."

Brighton travel to Leeds in their penultimate Premier League game of the season on May 15 (kick-off 2pm). They then finish the campaign at home to West Ham seven days later (kick-off 4pm).

Manchester United have one match remaining of the Ralf Rangnick era. They travel to Crystal Palace on May 22 (kick-off 4pm).

May 15 - Leeds (a)

May 22 - West Ham (h)

May 22 - Crystal Palace (a)