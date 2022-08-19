Casemiro: Manchester United agree £59.5m deal for Real Madrid midfielder

Manchester United have reached an agreement with Real Madrid for the £59.5m (€70m) signing of midfielder Casemiro.

The 30-year-old Brazil international is in discussions over personal terms which are close to being finalised ahead of his proposed move to Old Trafford.

Casemiro is expected to arrive in the UK in the next 24 to 48 hours to undergo a medical and officially sign a four-year contract with United, which has the option of a further year.

More to follow…

