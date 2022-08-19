 Skip to content

Casemiro: Manchester United agree £59.5m deal for Real Madrid midfielder

Brazil international Casemiro due in UK within next 48 hours to have medical and finalise move to Old Trafford on four-year deal

Friday 19 August 2022 16:57, UK

Manchester United are working on a deal to sign Real Madrid midfielder Casemiro
Image: Manchester United have agreed a deal to sign Real Madrid midfielder Casemiro

Manchester United have reached an agreement with Real Madrid for the £59.5m (€70m) signing of midfielder Casemiro.

The 30-year-old Brazil international is in discussions over personal terms which are close to being finalised ahead of his proposed move to Old Trafford.

Casemiro is expected to arrive in the UK in the next 24 to 48 hours to undergo a medical and officially sign a four-year contract with United, which has the option of a further year.

More to follow…

Follow the summer transfer window with Sky Sports

Who will be on the move this summer when the transfer window closes at 11pm on September 1?

Also See:

Trending

Keep up-to-date with all the latest transfer news and rumours in our dedicated Transfer Centre blog on Sky Sports' digital platforms. You can also catch up with the ins, outs and analysis on Sky Sports News.

The new Premier League season with Sky Sports

  • 128 exclusively live Premier League matches.
  • First pick of matches for every weekend of the Premier League season.
  • The best punditry team in football including Gary Neville, Jamie Carragher, Jamie Redknapp, Graeme Souness, Micah Richards and Roy Keane.
  • Kelly Cates and David Jones will present our live coverage across Friday Night Football, Saturday Night Football, Super Sunday and Monday Night Football.
  • In-game goals and clips for mobile devices from Sky Sports live matches.
  • Extended highlights On Demand and our Premier League channel.
  • Sky Sports is your ultimate destination for domestic football with live coverage of the Premier League, EFL, Scottish Premiership and the Women's Super League.
  • Find out more about Sky Sports
WIN £1,000,000 WITH SUPER 6!

WIN £1,000,000 WITH SUPER 6!

Super 6 is back, bigger and better than ever with a ONE MILLION POUND jackpot. Play for free.

Around Sky

Get Sky Sports

Get More from Sky Cinema