Casemiro: Manchester United confirm £59.5m agreement to sign Real Madrid midfielder

Manchester United have confirmed they have reached an agreement with Real Madrid to sign midfielder Casemiro.

United will pay £59.5m (€70m) for the 30-year-old. The transfer is subject to the agreement of personal terms, UK visa requirements and a medical.

Casemiro is expected to arrive in the UK in the next 24 to 48 hours to undergo a medical and sign a four-year contract with United, which has the option of a further year.

Real Madrid announced an "institutional act of homage and farewell to Casemiro will take place at Real Madrid City on Monday morning, with the presence of club president Florentino Perez".

Casemiro joined Real Madrid in 2013 and won three La Liga titles and the Champions League five times.

United defender Raphael Varane, who played alongside Casemiro at Real, said on social media: "Many battles fought together with my warrior Case! Welcome to Manchester, amigo."

Ancelotti: Casemiro wants new challenge

Real Madrid head coach Carlo Ancelotti confirmed earlier on Friday that Casemiro was set to leave Real Madrid to pursue a "new challenge".

"I talked to (Casemiro) this morning," Ancelotti said. "He wants to try a new challenge, a new opportunity. I and the club understand it.

"With what he's done at this club and the person he is, we have to respect it. There are talks right now, nothing is official, but he wants to leave. We wish him all the best in his next challenge."

De Jong deal 'very unlikely' this window

Image: Is a move for Frenkie de Jong more likely in the future?

United's move for Casemiro comes amid the backdrop of the club's fruitless pursuit of Barcelona midfielder Frenkie de Jong.

A deal to bring the Netherlands international to Old Trafford before the September 1 transfer deadline looks increasing unlikely, though De Jong remains a long-term target for United boss Erik ten Hag.

Were Barcelona to offer United the chance to sign De Jong in the final two weeks of the window, it would require a creative deal on the part of United to get it over the line.

United to return for Antony?

Image: Antony wants to join Man Utd but can a deal be struck before the September 1 deadline?

Manchester United have not ruled out making an improved bid for Ajax forward Antony after the Dutch club rejected a £68m (€80m) offer.

While United are reluctant to increase their offer, there is a feeling the player is keen to secure a move to Old Trafford and dialogue remains open between the two clubs.

