Erik ten Hag: Man Utd boss will 'do everything' to end club's trophy drought which has gone on 'too long'

Erik ten Hag says Manchester United's trophy drought has gone on "too long" and insists he will "do everything" to bring silverware back to the club.

United are on their longest run without a major honour in 40 years having last tasted success in 2017, but this season's Carabao Cup gives them an opportunity to change that.

Ten Hag's side travel to the City Ground to take on Nottingham Forest in their semi-final first leg on Wednesday, live on Sky Sports, with the Dutchman looking to take a step closer to adding to the six trophies he won with Ajax.

"It's the best feeling you can have, winning a trophy," the United manager said.

"I had the luck in my career to win some trophies and it's magnificent, especially for the fans.

"It's so great and I think the fans here have some experience, especially the older ones.

"But now it is a period Manchester United didn't win trophies and it is too long ago. We are aware of that fact and we have to do everything to bring a trophy in."

'Arsenal defeat in the past'

United are also chasing glory in the Europa League and FA Cup this season, but their hopes of winning a first Premier League title since 2013 appear to be fading after a disappointing week.

There was talk of a potential title challenge after their victory in the Manchester derby, but a 1-1 draw against Crystal Palace and a 3-2 defeat by leaders Arsenal have served as a reminder that Ten Hag's rebuild is still in the early stages.

United went ahead at the Emirates on Sunday, only for a last-gasp Eddie Nketiah goal to seal a 3-2 victory to leave Ten Hag's side 11 points off the top.

"We left it behind," he said. "We set the right conclusions then, we have to move forward and quickly because Wednesday night is a big game so the focus is on that."

Martial, Dalot, Sancho remain out for Forest tie

Image: Jadon Sancho has not played for Manchester United since October

Ten Hag confirmed Anthony Martial, Diogo Dalot and Jadon Sancho remain absent as Manchester United face Nottingham Forest in the Carabao Cup semi-finals.

Martial and Dalot have missed recent matches through injury, while Sancho recently returned to first-team training.

Asked if the trio could return for Wednesday's first leg at the City Ground, United boss Ten Hag said: "No.

"All the players who were not available for the Arsenal game, so Dalot, Martial, Sancho, are also not available for Wednesday."

Casemiro is available again for United after serving a one-match ban in the Premier League. Axel Tuanzebe has returned to training after an injury lay-off but Donny van de Beek remains out for the rest of the season following a knee operation.

