Sir Alex Ferguson: Man Utd need someone to chip in with goals to help Marcus Rashford

Sir Alex Ferguson says Manchester United need another source of goals to ease the burden on top scorer Marcus Rashford.

United won their first trophy for six years with Sunday's Carabao Cup final victory over Newcastle and their legendary former manager was in attendance and invited to the celebrations by new boss Erik ten Hag.

Rashford, who has scored six of United's last 13 goals in all competitions, thought he had made it 25 goals for the season on Sunday, but it was later ruled as an own goal by Newcastle defender Sven Botman.

Ferguson has been impressed by Rashford's form in front of goal after scoring 17 goals in 19 games since returning from the World Cup with England but expressed caution about United's reliance on the forward.

"He is fantastic, his finishing is always good and he always keeps his shots down which is really important for a striker," Ferguson told Sky Sports, describing Rashford as a forward who operates from the left rather than an out-and-out striker.

Image: Marcus Rashford's shot map in the Premier League this season shows he is shooting low, as Sir Alex Ferguson said

"He's in a great vein of form. Unfortunately for us, he's the main source of goals, we could do with an extra one. But he is doing it."

Sir Alex: Ten Hag has a grip of the club

Image: Ten Hag has brought the feel-good factor back to Old Trafford, something missed since Fergie's days

Since Ferguson retired nearly a decade ago, United have failed to find a manager that has been able to continue his legacy of winning trophies while playing an attractive brand of football.

But Ten Hag has brought the feel-good factor back to Old Trafford and is now hoping Sunday's Carabao Cup final can be just the start of a trophy-laden spell at United.

Ferguson, who was pictured out for dinner with Ten Hag ahead of the Europa League play-off second-leg win over Barcelona, believes the Dutchman had made a good start to his tenure.

Erik Ten Hag was congratulated by Sir Alex Ferguson and co-owner Avram Glazer following their Carabao Cup victory over Newcastle.

"United is based on success and he's gone the right way about it," Ferguson, who won 13 Premier League titles, said.

"His signings have been really good - I think that was important - and he's got a grip of the club which is really big for him. You come to United and you try to get off to a good start right away. He's done really well, he really has."

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag almost left the Carabao Cup behind after his press conference - but he didn't seem too concerned!

Ten Hag says stubbornness saw him accept the Manchester United job despite knowing that the move "maybe was a risk".

The Dutchman expressed his love for the club and desire to make his own history after guiding United to their first trophy in six years by beating Newcastle 2-0 in the Carabao Cup final, just seven months into his debut season after quickly turning their form around following a worrying start.

Ten Hag has had to make big decisions like the departure of Cristiano Ronaldo and dropping club captain Harry Maguire from the starting XI, but he has changed the culture at the club and his switch from Ajax is already paying off.

"Maybe it was a risk [to take this job] but I am a little bit stubborn. I just love United," he said. "When I see our shirts, when I see the boundary with the fans, when I see Old Trafford, when I see the legacy Sir Alex [Ferguson] left and so many big players that were developed in United teams it makes a big impression.

"We want to do the same, this team wants to make its own history and its own legacy. When this opportunity came I thought this was the right club for me."

Gary Neville praised Erik ten Hag for the impact he's had on Manchester United since taking over.

Gary Neville praised Manchester United's transformation under Ten Hag after their Carabao Cup final win.

Neville said: "It's about one man that has transformed a team from whiners into winners - what a job Erik ten Hag has done.

"Players are out there that shouldn't have played for Manchester United again but they are performing at a high level.

"They have a spirit and a fight. There is a real chance of winning trophies beyond this. He makes good decisions in matches - his subs were critical in making sure they saw this game out. It's been a brilliant last few months."