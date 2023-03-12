Casemiro: Which games will Manchester United midfielder miss after second red card of season?

Manchester United midfielder Casemiro is facing a four-game ban after receiving a straight red card during Sunday's goalless draw with Southampton.

The Brazilian was originally given a yellow card by referee Anthony Taylor for a first-half challenge on Southampton midfielder Carlos Alcaraz, but it was upgraded to a red after VAR Andre Marriner advised Taylor to watch the monitor.

Casemiro was visibly upset as he left the Old Trafford pitch and now faces missing Man Utd's next four games as it is his second red card of the season, having been sent off against Crystal Palace earlier in the campaign.

Image: Manchester United's Casemiro tackles Carlos Alcaraz of Southampton

Erik ten Hag's side face losing the 31-year-old for the following games:

Fulham (h) - March 19, FA Cup

Newcastle (a) - April 2, Premier League

Brentford (h) - April 5, Premier League

Everton (h) - April 8, Premier League

Casimero will next be available domestically for Manchester United on April 15 when they travel to Nottingham Forest in the Premier League. His ban does not include European matches so he will be available for Thursday's Europa League clash with Real Betis.

Casimero was sent off after 34 minutes but Ten Hag's side were able to hold out for a 0-0 draw to stay third in the Premier League.

Man United keeper David de Gea told Sky Sports: "It should be a game to win today but the game changed when we lost a man in the team.

"We tried our best to score but it was difficult. They had some chances but in the end we showed good team spirit. We have to take the point and keep going."

"I think Casemiro was unlucky. He tried to touch the ball and his foot came up high. I think the referees need to show more consistency. Sometimnes they show a red card and sometimes they don't.

"It's going to be tough, he's a big player. We will miss him for four games but we have a big suqad. We have players coming from the bench who do well. We will keep working hard."